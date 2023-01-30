Read full article on original website
Man killed in Dyer County officer-involved shooting
Man shot to death by deputy after standoff in Dyersburg, TBI says
Dyer County deputy kills suspect after shots fired; TBI called
Tennessee Man Arrested Following Sheriff’s Office Chase in Graves County
A Tennessee man was arrested following a police chase in Graves County. Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon south of Pilot Oak, near the Tennessee state line. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver turned into a farming operation parking...
Rural King shooting suspect charge upgraded to first-degree murder
Prosecutors are seeking to upgrade the charge against the 18-year-old arrested after a Rural King employee in Halls was fatally shot to first-degree murder.
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
I-55 southbound reopened in Pemiscot County
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads are to blame for several crashes and slide-offs in the Heartland on Tuesday morning, January 31. According to Missouri Department of Transportation, Interstate 55 southbound was closed past exit 27 in Pemiscot County because of a crash. This is the Route BB/A/K Wardell...
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
Skyhawks round out 2023 signing class on National Signing Day
Fresh off back-to-back OVC championships, the UT Martin football team added to its talented stock of athletes by rounding out the Class of 2023 on National Signing Day. The Skyhawks have announced nine commitments on the first day of the regular signing period including the additions of Jaren Bowling (Carmel, Ind.), Taylor Burton (Memphis, Tenn.), Chris Franklin (Little Rock, Ark.), Armar Gordon, Jr. (Perry, Ga.), Shaun Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), Quincy Hamilton (Martin, Tenn.), Davion Hampton (Marietta, Ga.), Adarion Patton (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Broderick Tommie, Jr. (Marietta, Ga.) along with the team’s previous early signees and mid-year enrollees.
Bart Horn Moore, 59, formerly of Greenfield
Funeral services for Bart Horn Moore, age 59, of Savannah, formerly of Greenfield, will be Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield. Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10:00 until service time. Williams Funeral...
Union City Director of Schools Praises Efforts of School Board Members
Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has high regards for his school board members. Director Kennedy said those who are serving want only the best for the system.(AUDIO) To have a successful school system, Director Kennedy also said a good school board must be in place.(AUDIO) The Union City...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Ice Storm to Impact West Tennessee in a Few Waves!
The line where the rain is turning over to freezing rain is sitting from the northern Madison county border running diagonal down to Memphis. That line will slowly move southward tonight as the cold air drops in from the north. The freezing rain should start around 10pm in Jackson and continue until sunrise. A wide spread 1/4″ of ice is coming tonight and some locations north of Jackson could see close to 1/2″ of ice.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a...
