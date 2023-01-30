2 Tulsa Firefighters Injured After Crash On Highway 75

The Tulsa Fire Department says two firefighters suffered no life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 75 Sunday night.

In a social post, TFD said a vehicle approaching the scene of a crash near 1100 southbound on Highway 75 lost control and crashed into the original car the firefighters were working on.

TFD said an OHP officer and the citizen in the original crashed car narrowly escaped, but the two firefighters were hit.

The firefighters are being treated at a local hospital and were "banged up," but "Thankfully, both will be ok."

“This evening, two Tulsa Firefighters were injured, and a fire truck significantly damaged, while operating on a traffic accident on north Highway 75. Please remain aware of our firefighters and other emergency responders working vehicle crashes in winter weather and every day.”

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.