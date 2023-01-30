ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?

In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season.  Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
NESN

NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

