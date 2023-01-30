Read full article on original website
An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs
Joseph Ossai, we’re hoping you’re somehow keeping up with your positive Twitter mentions. The SEAL who reportedly killed Osama bin... The post Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?
In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
NFL Fans Stunned By Monday's Brock Purdy Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers' magical postseason run came to an abrupt and unfortunate end Sunday night. In addition to falling 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, the 49ers lost their only two active quarterbacks, as well. Brock Purdy, who entered the contest undefeated ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update
Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season. Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
