ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid Ruthlessly Trolled Kevin Hart: "Father And Son Watching A Super Bowl Berth LOL"

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU3kH_0kVkDrwk00

Joel Embiid ruthlessly trolled Kevin Hart for being short, after they were pictured next to each other during the NFC Championship Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WE6a4_0kVkDrwk00

Credit: Fadeaway World

It is a good time to be a Philadelphia sports fan at the moment. The Sixers are on an absolute roll as they are currently on a 7-game winning streak and there is hope that this season will finally be the one where they put it all together and win the championship. While there is still some time to go for that, Philadelphia might be celebrating a championship soon, as the Eagles are back in the Superbowl.

They beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game and some big names were in attendance. Joel Embiid was one of them and he was pictured alongside Eagles fan and comedian Kevin Hart on the sidelines. Never one to shy away from poking fun at people, Embiid roasted Hart for the difference in their height.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Father and Son watching a Super Bowl berth LOL"

Hart is used to being the butt of jokes over being so short so this is unlikely to bother him too much, especially after all the happiness he would have felt over the Eagles winning this game. Hart would be hoping that he can also be courtside for an NBA Finals game in Philadelphia this year.

Joel Embiid Says He Is Done Arguing For Himself To Be MVP

If Embiid can stay healthy for once in the postseason, then Hart might get to see them in the Finals this season. He has been playing at an MVP level so far and had one of his finest games against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The two of them have finished as the top 2 in the MVP race in each of the last two years, with Jokic taking home the prize on both occasions.

Embiid has no hard feelings toward the Serbian despite that, but after finishing runner-up twice, he says he is done with the MVP race . He stated he is not going to argue for himself to be MVP and is just going to let his play do all the talking.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy