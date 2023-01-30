Joel Embiid Ruthlessly Trolled Kevin Hart: "Father And Son Watching A Super Bowl Berth LOL"

Joel Embiid ruthlessly trolled Kevin Hart for being short, after they were pictured next to each other during the NFC Championship Game.

It is a good time to be a Philadelphia sports fan at the moment. The Sixers are on an absolute roll as they are currently on a 7-game winning streak and there is hope that this season will finally be the one where they put it all together and win the championship. While there is still some time to go for that, Philadelphia might be celebrating a championship soon, as the Eagles are back in the Superbowl.

They beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game and some big names were in attendance. Joel Embiid was one of them and he was pictured alongside Eagles fan and comedian Kevin Hart on the sidelines. Never one to shy away from poking fun at people, Embiid roasted Hart for the difference in their height.

"Father and Son watching a Super Bowl berth LOL"

Hart is used to being the butt of jokes over being so short so this is unlikely to bother him too much, especially after all the happiness he would have felt over the Eagles winning this game. Hart would be hoping that he can also be courtside for an NBA Finals game in Philadelphia this year.

Joel Embiid Says He Is Done Arguing For Himself To Be MVP

If Embiid can stay healthy for once in the postseason, then Hart might get to see them in the Finals this season. He has been playing at an MVP level so far and had one of his finest games against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The two of them have finished as the top 2 in the MVP race in each of the last two years, with Jokic taking home the prize on both occasions.

Embiid has no hard feelings toward the Serbian despite that, but after finishing runner-up twice, he says he is done with the MVP race . He stated he is not going to argue for himself to be MVP and is just going to let his play do all the talking.

