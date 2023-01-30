Read full article on original website
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
First pictures of the tiny Rio Tinto radioactive capsule recovered after ‘relentless’ search of 870-mile stretch of Australian outback: ‘We found a needle in a haystack’
Authorities feared they could be searching for the potentially deadly devise for up to a year.
natureworldnews.com
Herpes Virus Released in Waterways Could Take Out Invasive Carp Species in Australia, Control Plan Shows
Numerous calls to eradicate the invasive species have been made in response to the sight of multitudes of invasive carp being carried out to sea from Australian rivers. This strange method-releasing a herpes virus into their waterways-has been identified in their control plan. Flooding Aftermath. As a result of severe...
Tiny radioactive capsule found after search of vast swath of Australia
Perth, Australia — Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along an 870-mile highway last month in what an official said was like finding a needle in a haystack. Officials said the capsule the size of a pea was found south of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 43 miles per hour when specialist equipment picked up radiation the capsule was emitting. Portable search equipment was then used to locate it 6-and-a-half feet from the side of...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
There Are Strong Indications the Lost City of Atlantis May be Buried Under African Desert
This is why people think Atlantis may actually be in the Sahara.
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
At least 25 die in Peru when bus plunges off cliff
At least 25 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, had departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when for unknown reasons it left the road near the town of Organos, according to police.Police said an unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Lima.Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.Traffic accidents are common along Peru's roadways. CBS News reported more than 2,600 people were killed in such incidents in 2016. In 2018, at least 30 people were killed when a bus tumbled down a cliff onto a rocky beach Tuesday along a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve," Peruvian police and fire officials said. The highway was subsequently closed to bus traffic by the government.Peru has been roiled by protests calling for the ousting of President Dina Boluarte and the return to power of her predecessor, whose removal in December launched deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
