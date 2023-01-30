Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement Monday that 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash. Patel was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot cliff in an area along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Authorities say they’ve come to believe the crash was intentional.
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outage blacks out terminals at Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, leaving many passengers at one of the world’s busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks. The airport announced at about 2:30 p.m. that most terminals were without electricity, although the airfield was operating normally. However, security checks were stopped and some departing flights were affected because of lack of power to the jet bridges people use to board the plane. Power was restored to most terminals shortly after 3 p.m. It’s unclear how many flights were affected but an airport website noted about three dozens delayed flights during that time period. The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately clear.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park that is popular with older Asian Americans. Among those killed were 63-year-old LiLan Li, whose daughter remembers her as a loving grandmother and “a pillar of strength and optimism.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Ex-UCLA lecturer accused of threats ruled mentally unfit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles accused of threatening students and staff was found mentally unfit to stand trial last week by a federal judge in Denver. The LA Times reports Monday that an exam by a forensic psychiatrist found Matthew Harris is “suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him incompetent to proceed” with his defense. Harris had pleaded not guilty last February to allegations that he sent emails and posted videos threatening violence against UCLA.
Comments / 0