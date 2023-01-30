Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: Border crisis belies Biden's quiet executive push to rewrite immigration policy
President Joe Biden will take the podium for his third State of the Union address under unprecedented circumstances in U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration will soon have reformed more immigration policies in a little over two years in office than in any four-year period of previous White Houses. "The...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans tell Biden to prioritize domestic minerals to end China reliance
House Republicans called on the Biden administration to prioritize domestic critical mineral supply chains rather than rely on foreign countries such as China to meet the soaring demand driven by clean energy goals. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), a member of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on energy, climate, and...
Washington Examiner
DOJ rejects Jordan info requests on Biden classified docs by citing special counsel appointment
The Justice Department largely rejected House GOP requests for information about the classified documents scandal surrounding President Joe Biden, citing Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel. Carlos Felipe Uriarte, the assistant attorney general for DOJ’s office of legislative affairs, sent a Monday letter to House Judiciary Committee chairman...
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Washington Examiner
Biden repeats debunked story about conversation with Amtrak conductor who retired 20 years ago
President Joe Biden repeated a widely debunked story on Monday about a conversation he had with an Amtrak conductor as vice president. He said that one of the conductors added up the number of miles he traveled on Amtrak, a story that has been debunked, given that the conductor in question reportedly retired in 1993, per the RNC Research account on Twitter.
Washington Examiner
Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves
House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Washington Examiner
ATF downplays impact of new gun ruling, expects 60% to register AR 'pistols'
President Joe Biden’s gun agency, which on Tuesday is expected to unleash the broadest gun control since the 1994 ban on modern sporting rifles, is downplaying the impact of its action in a new report. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in the new assessment that...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Washington Examiner
Special justification: DOJ reveals reason for 'stonewalling' investigations into Biden, Trump docs
The Justice Department made it official — the two recent special counsel appointments are among their top justifications for stonewalling congressional investigations into the classified documents sagas surrounding former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden . The White House , the National Archives, and Director of National Intelligence...
Washington Examiner
Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey
A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration and Oversight Republicans strike deal to let Border Patrol agents testify
The Biden administration and House Oversight Committee Republicans have struck a deal in a fight over allowing Border Patrol agents to testify before Congress in a series of hearings examining the state of the U.S.-Mexico border. The committee announced Tuesday evening that one of the four field agents it had...
Washington Examiner
Biden's pursuit of racial Balkanization will further divide the country
President Joe Biden came into office promising to be a unifier, but make no mistake, he’s rapidly becoming the divider-in-chief. He is now reviving former President Barack Obama ’s idea of adding yet one more racial category to our Balkanized nation and effectively turning Hispanics into a race, not an ethnicity.
Washington Examiner
DC lawmakers renew debate on city's Height Act as mayor seeks to revive downtown
Local lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are seeking to revitalize the downtown area and increase its affordable housing options. To do so, officials are looking to change an obscure yet enduring federal law: the D.C. Height of Buildings Act. The Height Act was first enacted in 1899 to set a maximum...
Court ruling could return sanity to school bathroom battle over gender identity
Court ruling could return sanity to the school bathroom battle over gender identity and return Title IX meaning to its origin protecting biological sex.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in two days
In only two days, recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive a monthly payment of $914. The money from this SSI payment, which will be sent to recipients on Feb. 1, will allow people to afford basic items and goods, including food and shelter. These payments from the Social Security Administration are intended to help elderly, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own, according to the SSA.
Comments / 0