Washington Examiner

House Republicans tell Biden to prioritize domestic minerals to end China reliance

House Republicans called on the Biden administration to prioritize domestic critical mineral supply chains rather than rely on foreign countries such as China to meet the soaring demand driven by clean energy goals. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), a member of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on energy, climate, and...
Washington Examiner

DOJ rejects Jordan info requests on Biden classified docs by citing special counsel appointment

The Justice Department largely rejected House GOP requests for information about the classified documents scandal surrounding President Joe Biden, citing Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel. Carlos Felipe Uriarte, the assistant attorney general for DOJ’s office of legislative affairs, sent a Monday letter to House Judiciary Committee chairman...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Washington Examiner

Biden repeats debunked story about conversation with Amtrak conductor who retired 20 years ago

President Joe Biden repeated a widely debunked story on Monday about a conversation he had with an Amtrak conductor as vice president. He said that one of the conductors added up the number of miles he traveled on Amtrak, a story that has been debunked, given that the conductor in question reportedly retired in 1993, per the RNC Research account on Twitter.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves

House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Washington Examiner

ATF downplays impact of new gun ruling, expects 60% to register AR 'pistols'

President Joe Biden’s gun agency, which on Tuesday is expected to unleash the broadest gun control since the 1994 ban on modern sporting rifles, is downplaying the impact of its action in a new report. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in the new assessment that...
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
KIMT

Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Washington Examiner

Special justification: DOJ reveals reason for 'stonewalling' investigations into Biden, Trump docs

The Justice Department made it official — the two recent special counsel appointments are among their top justifications for stonewalling congressional investigations into the classified documents sagas surrounding former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden . The White House , the National Archives, and Director of National Intelligence...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's pursuit of racial Balkanization will further divide the country

President Joe Biden came into office promising to be a unifier, but make no mistake, he’s rapidly becoming the divider-in-chief. He is now reviving former President Barack Obama ’s idea of adding yet one more racial category to our Balkanized nation and effectively turning Hispanics into a race, not an ethnicity.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk

Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in two days

In only two days, recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive a monthly payment of $914. The money from this SSI payment, which will be sent to recipients on Feb. 1, will allow people to afford basic items and goods, including food and shelter. These payments from the Social Security Administration are intended to help elderly, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own, according to the SSA.

