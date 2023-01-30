AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:12 a.m. EST

Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s enigmatic personality and unconventional tactics are emerging as key exhibits in a trial revolving around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting. The trial, centered on a pair of tweets announcing Musk had obtained the money to take Tesla private in 2018, reeled the 51-year-old billionaire into a courtroom for three days of testimony that opened a peephole into his often inscrutable mind. Evidence submitted so far in a trial scheduled to end this week has shown Musk had made a proposal to lead a buyout, but that he hadn't locked up the money to pay for it as he tweeted in 2018.

Source: Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to a deal with the U.S. to restrict China's access to materials used to make advanced semiconductors. That's according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday but declined to be identified because the agreement hasn’t yet been formally announced. It’s unclear when all three sides will unveil the deal. The White House declined to comment Sunday. The Biden administration imposed export controls last fall to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips. It's urged allies like Japan and the Netherlands to follow suit. China says trade curbs will disrupt supply chains and the global economic recovery.

Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet Wednesday at the White House. It'll be their first sit-down since McCarthy became speaker. McCarthy tells CBS' “Face the Nation” that he wants to address spending cuts along with raising the debt limit. But the White House has ruled out pairing those two together as the government tries to avoid a potentially devastating financial default. The speaker is pledging that cuts to Social Security and Medicare will be off the table.

Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are trading mixed in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo was nearly unchanged, Mumbai and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%. The Dow ended up about 0.1%. Attention is turning to Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. A report Friday showed that U.S. inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that's less painful than last year's aggressive hikes.

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications

Federal prosecutors are trying to prohibit FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from privately contacting current and former employees of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to prevent potential witness tampering in a criminal case accusing him of bilking investors and customers. The request, made in a letter filed late Friday by U.S. Justice Department lawyers, prompted an indignant response from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, who accused prosecutors of twisting the facts to cast the FTX founder in a sinister light ahead of his trial scheduled later this year. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried has been under court confinement in his parents California home since pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — “Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you.” That’s how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don’t use traditional grades. To some, New College’s reputation as a haven for originality and individualized coursework is now threatened. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recently appointed six new trustees who intend to turn the school into a classical liberal arts school modeled after conservative favorite Hillsdale College in Michigan.

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December and was revised lower to show a drop of 0.1% from October to November. Last year’s holiday sales were sluggish for many retailers, and the overall spending figures for the final two months of 2022 were the weakest in two years.

Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all the sound and fury about raising the nation's debt limit, most economists say federal borrowing is not at a crisis point. At least, not yet. The national debt is nonetheless at the core of a dispute about how to raise the government’s legal borrowing authority. That issue could come to a head this summer if the government runs out of accounting maneuvers to keep paying its bills. The political jousting masks a tough reality: Today’s $31.4 trillion national debt does not appear to be a weight on the U.S. economy, but its path in the decades to come might put at risk national security and major programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In Oregon, mass timber is increasingly being viewed as a construction material that could help the state build more affordable homes and revive rural logging towns. Mass timber is made from wood products that are fastened together to make large panels or beams. A new prototype of a affordable mass timber housing unit was unveiled at the Port of Portland on Friday. The Oregon Mass Timber Coalition aims to open a factory at the port that could mass produce homes. The coalition says the increase in production would help alleviate the state’s housing shortage. Some environmental groups say the material could lead to deforestation.

Flights canceled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Struggling U.K. airline Flybe has collapsed for the second time in less than three years. The flyer initially limped into bankruptcy in March 2020, with the loss of 2,400 jobs. It was relaunched in April 2022 with hedge fund backing, but has called in the bankruptcy accountants once again after less than 12 months back in the air. The U.K's Civil Aviation Authority warned passengers currently away from home that they should find alternative flights back, with all Flybe flights now canceled.