Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Springfield’s Best: Federal Protection

Founded nearly 50 years ago by volunteer Missouri Statesman Mel Hancock, Federal Protection has established a legacy of strength and dedication while remaining steadfast in its core values. Today, our President & CEO, Kim Hancock, has grown TeamFederal from three employees to more than 275 security professionals who carry out our mission statement – “Under Promise and Over Perform” – each and every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
REPUBLIC, MO
KTTS

Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible

(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order. A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.
FORDLAND, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect South of Springfield

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for southern Missouri, south of Springfield. The advisory began at 12 p.m. this afternoon and will be in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Weather experts say up to half an inch of sleet and snow can be expected for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

ANGELA (ANGIE) MARIE HUNTER

Angela (Angie) Marie Hunter, 52, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1970, in Lebanon, Mo. to Stanley Coryell and Betty Claxton Coryell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LaVerna and Charlie Claxton and Audrey and Ethel Coryell. Angie,...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic

MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

