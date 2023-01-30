Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Ozarks First.com
Springfield’s Best: Federal Protection
Founded nearly 50 years ago by volunteer Missouri Statesman Mel Hancock, Federal Protection has established a legacy of strength and dedication while remaining steadfast in its core values. Today, our President & CEO, Kim Hancock, has grown TeamFederal from three employees to more than 275 security professionals who carry out our mission statement – “Under Promise and Over Perform” – each and every day.
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed
JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
Legend Says There’s Hidden Bootlegger’s Loot in Milford, Missouri
Over 20 years ago, a grandfather told a grandson a tale of how there was a hidden stash of loot just north of a tiny Missouri town. It was left there by bootleggers in the 1930's as the story goes, but to this day nothing has been located. Yet. If...
KTTS
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
KYTV
Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order. A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
933kwto.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect South of Springfield
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for southern Missouri, south of Springfield. The advisory began at 12 p.m. this afternoon and will be in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Weather experts say up to half an inch of sleet and snow can be expected for the...
Laclede Record
ANGELA (ANGIE) MARIE HUNTER
Angela (Angie) Marie Hunter, 52, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1970, in Lebanon, Mo. to Stanley Coryell and Betty Claxton Coryell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LaVerna and Charlie Claxton and Audrey and Ethel Coryell. Angie,...
KYTV
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic
MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
KYTV
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday. The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m. Police identified the victim as Justin M. Barker, 33, of Springfield. Investigators said the officers contacted Barker in...
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
