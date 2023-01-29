ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles fans climb greased poles, crash through bus stop after Philly advances to Super Bowl

By Alicia DelGallo, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles fans with a sign "It's a Philly Thing" on it during the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola, AP

The city of Philadelphia greased light posts ahead of the NFC championship game to deter fans from climbing them. It didn't work.

As expected, Eagles fans went wild in the streets Sunday night after their team advanced to Super Bowl 57 with a 31-7 win at home over the San Francisco 49ers . They scaled those greased light posts — just like they did in 2018 when the Eagles last went to the Super Bowl — crashed through the top of a bus stop, crowd surfed through downtown on a surf board and set off fireworks.

Videos of the celebrations, mostly on Broad Street in the city center, began to flood social media shortly after the game ended.

SUPER BOWL 57: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles are going to Super Bowl in Arizona

TOO EASY? Eagles will answer whether success this season has come too easily in Super Bowl 57

WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles win NFC title game

Eagles fans climb greased light posts

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw pleaded with fans not to climb posts the city greased in advance of the game, posting on Twitter: "Our city has been here before, so let's show the world again how fans can celebrate responsibly. We'll see you out there - and remember - climbing greased poles isn't a Reality TV Show challenge!"

At least some fans didn't get the message.

Fans crash through bus stop

'What's a Philly thing?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles fans climb greased poles, crash through bus stop after Philly advances to Super Bowl >

