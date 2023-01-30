Read full article on original website
Naperville State of the City Address is set for March 9, 2023
Above / Mayor Steve Chirico will deliver his farewell State of the City Address beginning at 4:30PM Thurs., March 9, on stage at Wentz Concert Hall. (PN File Photo) The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the annual State of the City Address” presented by the Naperville Mayor, an annual event that dates back to when Margaret “Peg” Price served as Mayor and Jack Romine led the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.
South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music
CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Haley Mansion Wedding Venue in Joliet
A fire broke out at a popular and historic wedding venue known as the Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the venue around 4:30 p.m. at 17 S. Center Street in Joliet. Several fire department units were responding to the scene, according to the...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
Be prepared to vote! Naperville City Council Forum begins today at 7PM Tues., Jan. 31
Above / During the January 2023 meeting of the Senior Task Force, details were launched for the first in a series of three municipal candidate forums to be hosted in collaboration with the Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation in Council Chambers. The first forum begins at 7PM today, Tues., Jan. 31. Attend in person or watch it live on the City’s Government Access Television. The program also will be streaming and saved in the City’s archive online. Stay tuned!
Illinois Movie Theatre 2nd Theatre in U.S. History to Have Sound
A historic movie theatre in Illinois is known as being the second movie thread in the country to have had movies with sound, and it's still open today. The Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, Illinois opened on Christmas Day 1928 and was the second there of its time to offer sounds with movies. Still open today, the theatre has been through a few remodeling projects which included adding another screen to its theater. The one really cool thing that this there offers is that before every movie guests can listen to a Wurlitzer organ on Friday evenings.
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business
CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.The owners are retiring and selling the property. They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.
These 4 Chicago Area Restaurants made it on the list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
Where should you take your special someone out to dinner this Valentine’s Day?. OpenTable released its annual list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America and four of them are right here in Chicagoland. Those four restaurants are…. 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago in Gold...
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
Other amenities include a pool and spa, a carriage house, a putting green, a wine cellar, two apartments, men’s and women’s reception rooms and nine uniquely designed fireplaces
1930s Home Features Cathedral Ceilings, Attic Nook In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This coveted home hasn’t been on the market for decades. Its location near the Riverwalk and the restaurant’s and shops of downtown Naperville only add to this estate’s charm. Built in 1930, this striking brick home boasts cathedral ceilings, at least two fireplaces...
Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023
Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
A note to snowbirds
I love winter, even though the fun of building snowmen, having snowball fights, and making snow angels is long past me. Perhaps my memory fails, but I seem to recall there being more winter days with sunshine in the past. That said, even with these cloudier days of late, I still enjoy this season. Mother Nature covers the dirt and grime with her beautiful snowflakes, and she paints our trees with icy silver stripes. This handsome display glistens even on the gloomiest of sunless days.
Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
Planning a Valentine's Dinner? 4 Chicago-Area Restaurants Ranked Among Most Romantic in the US
If you're already thinking about planning the perfect Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, and want to make the occasion as romantic as possible, there's some good news: you don't have to travel far. Four Chicago-area restaurants have been named among OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The extensive list,...
National Pizza & Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 22-23
Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food, and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza & Pasta Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22 and 23.
How to see the once-in-a-lifetime green comet in Chicago
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols, joins Lisa Dent to talk about a rare green comet passing Earth this week. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. How to spot the comet:. Binocs/small telescope are required. Go outside. Face directly north. Use your phone’s compass if...
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
