Read full article on original website
Related
OnlyInYourState
These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut
From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon
Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Britain, CT
Nestled in central Connecticut, New Britain is a city filled with outdoor surprises and industrial legacies. It has the moniker "the Hardware City" because of its largest employer, the American Hardware Corporation. At the same time, this city is home to a large Polish population that's thriving in the neighborhood...
Eyewitness News
Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
yankeeinstitute.org
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Connecticut Is Worth A Trip To The Country
When thinking of out-of-town restaurants to visit, people often focus their attention on larger cities. After all, these are the places you hear about most often or see mentioned in reviews, plus there are a variety of nearby attractions to check out and make a whole day (or weekend) trip of it. But any true restaurant aficionado knows there are just as many, if not more, rural restaurants in Connecticut that deserve a visit. Dining out at one of these country eateries usually means tasty home-cooked food, friendly service, and often a shorter wait time than you’d have at a popular establishment in a big city. If you’re hankering for some good food and don’t mind a drive out to the country, Countryside Pizza and Restaurant in Harwinton is just the spot for you.
State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline
Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video on Lost Hartford: W. T. Grant, Honiss Oyster House, United States Hotel, Regal Theater and more
In this video I talk about a section of State Street north of the Old State House in Hartford, Connecticut. In the nineteenth century this was the location of the popular United States Hotel. The hotel would be replaced by The First National Bank building, the W. T. Grant store and the Regal Theatre. These were all torn down to make way for the State House Square development in the 1980s. The famed Honiss Oyster House, the origins of which went back to 1845, was located in the basement of the hotel and later the Grant’s store before it closed in 1982.
Welcome home: Ceremony for Conn. National Guard deployed to Horn of Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A special welcome home ceremony commenced on Saturday for Connecticut Air National Guardsmen deployed to the Horn of Africa. More than 150 men and women were recognized for their service. The ceremony happened inside the main hangar at the base. The airmen and women were honored in front of […]
hamlethub.com
Who should we believe? Punxsutawney Phil or Connecticut's own Beardsley Bart?
And on the other hand... after Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning after seeing his shadow, Connecticut's own weather-predicting Prairie Dog has a different weather outlook for the Nutmeg state. Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s...
Comments / 1