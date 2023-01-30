ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln organizations prepare for Black History Month celebrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – February marks the beginning of Black History Month and Lincoln organizations are preparing for an upcoming event. Black is Beautiful Nebraska board member Zainab Funnah said organizing the Black History Month Art Exhibition was no small feat. “I think it’s super important and this is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rappers Lil Wayne, Cordae coming to Omaha in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multi-Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Omaha. Lil Wayne will be joined by Cordae for his “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour. The two rappers will be making a stop at Baxter Arena on April 7. Presale tickets are available now, but general...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Cool end to the week, warmer weekend

At or below average for temperatures the next few days, but we warm up into the 40s and maybe the 50s by the weekend! Precipitation chances are small over the next 10 days, but there are a few here and there. Tonight in Lincoln, we’ll drop to around 15 degrees,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Highs returning near normal to start February

As we head into February, highs will return closer to average. Despite temperatures starting off in the teens and single digits across the area, high temperatures will rise into the 30s on Wednesday. We’re forecasting a high of 37° in Lincoln, which is the average high. There will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska baseball unveils new home uniforms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will be sporting some new threads next season. On Monday, Nebraska introduced the Huskers’ new home uniforms in a post to Twitter. Just last week, the Huskers held their first practice of the season, less than a month before their opening four-game series against San Diego.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving at least 29 calls about an active shooter. The Omaha Police Department said officers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘Panic mode’: Witnesses recount shooting at Target in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — The scene at Omaha’s 178th Street Target unfolded in a matter of minutes Tuesday afternoon. “The shots — they continued,” shopper Krista Campbell said. “You don’t know when you walk out, is it like an ambush thing? Are you going to walk out and get shot when you walk out?”
OMAHA, NE

