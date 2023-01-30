Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
February 1st Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman continues their dominance in gymnastics, thanks in part to this routine from Maeve Boetel on the uneven bars that nets a score of 9.65. She’d win the all-around title as well. Centerville battled Viborg-Hurley on the road, and they kept...
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tea Area staves off Western Christian, Pierre topples Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area did enough and stretched out the lead over Western Christian to take the home win. Third-ranked Pierre traveled to fourth-ranked Harrisburg to hand the Tigers a loss. Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday’s action.
SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian charges past Parkston for ninth straight win
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team won their ninth straight game on Monday night, defeating Parkston 62-36 in Sioux Falls to improve to 12-1 on the season. Click on the video viewer for highlights!. CORRECTION-In the highlights we incorrectly stated that Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson takes win over Mitchell, Lincoln beats Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With about a month left in the high school basketball season, teams are tuning up for their postseason runs. Click the video player to view Boys Basketball highlights from:. -#1 Sioux Falls Jefferson taking a tight 61-54 win over #3 Mitchell. -#2 Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Skyforce stay undefeated against Texas Legends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce have yet to lose to Texas this season, as they fight to stay high in the conference standings. Sioux Falls took the 105-93 win at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night. Justin Champagnie led the Skyforce with 20 points, followed...
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 30, 2023
Only one number-one team changed, but plenty else changed from last week in the South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. Sioux Falls Jefferson took over the number-one spot in AA girls basketball after defeating Washington, last week’s number-one. O’Gorman, the previous number two team, was beaten by Pierre.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canaries, soccer rep share visions for new downtown district
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine — It’s a summer evening in downtown Sioux Falls. You’re having dinner and/or cocktails on a patio on Phillips Avenue or the 8th and Railroad District, or you’re just strolling about. In the distance, you can see the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Luke Bryan coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Bryan announced Monday that The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will be among the stops for his “Country on Tour” 2023 tour. The Sioux Falls performance will be Oct. 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown inaugural Burger Battle kicks off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burger battle has kicked off in Watertown and will rage on throughout February. Many restaurants within Watertown and the surrounding area are excited to compete for the title of Burger Battle champion, and The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Nyberg’s Ace are excited to host this event.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Grand Marshal announced
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
dakotanewsnow.com
New holistic approach to medicine available for women in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux Falls. Britt Haus, PC offers a holistic approach to medicine that addresses factors such as metabolism and hormone changes, stress management, sleep, exercise, and more in combination with medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions. This direct-to-provider model allows women to spend more time with their doctor and receive a personalized wellness plan.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nobel Prize winner to speak at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carolyn Bertozzi, recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, will speak at a February lecture series at South Dakota State University. The 27th annual Henry A. Lardy Distinguished Lecture Series in Chemistry will take place on Feb. 6. Bertozzi’s lectures will focus on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Startup Sioux Falls unveils new $1.3 million downtown digs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brienne Maner was beaming on Monday — almost as bright as the sunlight bursting through the bountiful windows at her new downtown office digs. “Looking around this beautiful space has just been overwhelming,” said the president of Startup Sioux Falls, an nonprofit...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing in Carnegie Hall choir
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For one Lincoln High Senior, the opportunity of a lifetime awaits her. Jo Kimball was selected out of 10,000 nominated performers to perform in a series at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 1. In the big city, Kimball will sing alto in a 100-person mixed-choir group.
