Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

February 1st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman continues their dominance in gymnastics, thanks in part to this routine from Maeve Boetel on the uneven bars that nets a score of 9.65. She’d win the all-around title as well. Centerville battled Viborg-Hurley on the road, and they kept...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Christian charges past Parkston for ninth straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team won their ninth straight game on Monday night, defeating Parkston 62-36 in Sioux Falls to improve to 12-1 on the season. Click on the video viewer for highlights!. CORRECTION-In the highlights we incorrectly stated that Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Skyforce stay undefeated against Texas Legends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce have yet to lose to Texas this season, as they fight to stay high in the conference standings. Sioux Falls took the 105-93 win at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night. Justin Champagnie led the Skyforce with 20 points, followed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 30, 2023

Only one number-one team changed, but plenty else changed from last week in the South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. Sioux Falls Jefferson took over the number-one spot in AA girls basketball after defeating Washington, last week’s number-one. O’Gorman, the previous number two team, was beaten by Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries, soccer rep share visions for new downtown district

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine — It’s a summer evening in downtown Sioux Falls. You’re having dinner and/or cocktails on a patio on Phillips Avenue or the 8th and Railroad District, or you’re just strolling about. In the distance, you can see the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Luke Bryan coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Bryan announced Monday that The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will be among the stops for his “Country on Tour” 2023 tour. The Sioux Falls performance will be Oct. 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Watertown inaugural Burger Battle kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burger battle has kicked off in Watertown and will rage on throughout February. Many restaurants within Watertown and the surrounding area are excited to compete for the title of Burger Battle champion, and The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Nyberg’s Ace are excited to host this event.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New holistic approach to medicine available for women in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux Falls. Britt Haus, PC offers a holistic approach to medicine that addresses factors such as metabolism and hormone changes, stress management, sleep, exercise, and more in combination with medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions. This direct-to-provider model allows women to spend more time with their doctor and receive a personalized wellness plan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nobel Prize winner to speak at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carolyn Bertozzi, recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, will speak at a February lecture series at South Dakota State University. The 27th annual Henry A. Lardy Distinguished Lecture Series in Chemistry will take place on Feb. 6. Bertozzi’s lectures will focus on...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Startup Sioux Falls unveils new $1.3 million downtown digs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brienne Maner was beaming on Monday — almost as bright as the sunlight bursting through the bountiful windows at her new downtown office digs. “Looking around this beautiful space has just been overwhelming,” said the president of Startup Sioux Falls, an nonprofit...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls student chosen to sing in Carnegie Hall choir

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For one Lincoln High Senior, the opportunity of a lifetime awaits her. Jo Kimball was selected out of 10,000 nominated performers to perform in a series at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 1. In the big city, Kimball will sing alto in a 100-person mixed-choir group.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

