sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Accident Near Mosquito Road Sends Three People to the Hospital. A multiple-vehicle crash northeast of Placerville on January 26 resulted in three injuries. The accident occurred around 4:12 p.m. just north of Mosquito Road and Volz Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the vehicles overturned in the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
KCRA.com
I-80 off-ramp shut down in Roseville after bicyclist killed in crash, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bicyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Roseville, according to police. The Taylor Road off-ramp on Interstate 80 is closed as officers investigate. Police said the driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected...
1 dead, 2 injured in South Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and two people are recovering in the hospital after a south Sacramento house fire.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire happened in a single-story residence at around 9:15 p.m. along Albion Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood.The fire was contained to just the home.Fire officials confirmed that a mother in her 70s was found dead in her bedroom. Her son, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns on his feet. His sister, who is in her 40s, was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
All lanes open on westbound I-80 in Vacaville after multi-vehicle crash
VACAVILLE, Calif. — All lanes on westbound I-80 in Vacaville are open after being closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A CHP spokesperson told ABC10 there were two separate crashes. The first involved seven vehicles. The second crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. No one was injured in either crash according to CHP.
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
KCRA.com
Man who led police chase believed to have killed woman found dead in Rancho Cordova, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man who tried running from law enforcement was arrested in connection with her death. The woman was found dead in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way at...
17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Hospitalizes One Person in North Highlands
Rollover Accident on 32nd Street Occurs in Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash involving a rollover recently ended up with one person being hospitalized. The collision occurred at the 32nd Street intersection with Elkhorn Boulevard and was reported by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. One of the individuals involved in the collision had to be extricated from their vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Interstate Crash Near Penryn May Have Involved Distracted Driving
Distracted driving was reported by authorities as contributing to a fatal interstate crash with injuries on January 27 near Penryn. The accident occurred along Interstate 80 eastbound sometime before 4:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived at the accident site to discover the driver of a Toyota Highlander, age 57, unresponsive. Although attempts by the officers to save the man’s life were performed, Auburn fire personnel declared him dead at the scene.
Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay
A jackknifed big rig in Richmond that caused a fuel spill and a crash between seven cars and a big rig in Vacaville created traffic issues on westbound I-80.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
KMPH.com
Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now dead after being shot and crashing into a building early Monday morning in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department was called out around 1:01 a.m. for reports of a person shot on Feather River Drive, near March Lane and I5. Officers say...
Police arrest suspect in homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspect is in custody as police investigate a homicide involving that happened in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Wednesday.Details about the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.Further information on the suspect was not yet available.
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
Fox40
Fatal Stockton fire ‘intentionally set’ investigators believe
(KTXL) — A fire at a Stockton residence that resulted in the death of one person and injury to two others, including a child, was “intentionally set,” the Stockton Police Department said. Police said they were called to help with crowd control at a triplex fire on...
