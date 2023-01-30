Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Brodi Sundall-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall boys basketball team has won three of its last four games. The play of Brodi Sundall is a big reason for the Eagles success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
newscenter1.tv
Broncs for Breakfast- here’s your 2023 winner!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 7th Broncs for Breakfast event took place Wednesday at the Kjerstad Event Center, with cowboys (plus a cowgirl) from all over the country participating. At Broncs for Breakfast, riders use their stock saddles. This means riders can hold a horn, cantle, or rope strap,...
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
kotatv.com
Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
kotatv.com
Stock show vendors display their products all throughout The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the 65th Annual Blacks Hills Stock Show and Rodeo began with the PRCA Extreme Bull-riding event,. As rodeo events roll on throughout the week, the Monument has more to offer outside of the arena. Thousands of people flock to Rapid City every year...
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
kotatv.com
Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
kotatv.com
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Monument Health will be at the stock show every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
kotatv.com
Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is back: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, February 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up. It is...
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
kotatv.com
A parking lot in Rapid City will soon transform into a multi use building
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Colder Thursday with warmer temperatures returning Friday and into the weekend. Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
kotatv.com
A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
KEVN
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
kotatv.com
Healing with Horses, bringing awareness of culture, recovery, and resources
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Setting up tipis and a fire, Healing with Horses is an opportunity for area Native American youth to discover their identity. D. elaney Apple, an organizer for the event, says the holistic healing event partners horses and children to develop solutions to the social problems many Lakota people are facing. Some of the challenges Apple hopes to help these Lakota youth with are self-harm, substance abuse, risky behaviors, and experiences with high-level trauma.
kotatv.com
Very cold today, but turning warmer the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dangerous wind chills this morning with wind chills of -20 to -40! Limit outdoor time if you can. But, if you can hang on, much milder air is on the way later this week. Today we’ll see sunny skies and just single digits and teens, but we’ll be in the 40s to near 50 by the weekend!
kotatv.com
‘Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project’ promises a solution for PFAS-impacted residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been years since well water in the community near Ellsworth Air Force Base was deemed contaminated due to a chemical in a firefighting foam previously used by the Air Force. Now plans to build a new water pipeline are in the works and...
Comments / 0