ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Brodi Sundall-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall boys basketball team has won three of its last four games. The play of Brodi Sundall is a big reason for the Eagles success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
WALL, SD
newscenter1.tv

Broncs for Breakfast- here’s your 2023 winner!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 7th Broncs for Breakfast event took place Wednesday at the Kjerstad Event Center, with cowboys (plus a cowgirl) from all over the country participating. At Broncs for Breakfast, riders use their stock saddles. This means riders can hold a horn, cantle, or rope strap,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Monument Health will be at the stock show every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Major construction projects underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Healing with Horses, bringing awareness of culture, recovery, and resources

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Setting up tipis and a fire, Healing with Horses is an opportunity for area Native American youth to discover their identity. D. elaney Apple, an organizer for the event, says the holistic healing event partners horses and children to develop solutions to the social problems many Lakota people are facing. Some of the challenges Apple hopes to help these Lakota youth with are self-harm, substance abuse, risky behaviors, and experiences with high-level trauma.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Very cold today, but turning warmer the rest of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dangerous wind chills this morning with wind chills of -20 to -40! Limit outdoor time if you can. But, if you can hang on, much milder air is on the way later this week. Today we’ll see sunny skies and just single digits and teens, but we’ll be in the 40s to near 50 by the weekend!
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy