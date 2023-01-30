Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on facing his old team in the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl Sunday night after knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a matchup against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Now leading the Chiefs, Andy Reid started his head-coaching career with the Eagles. And after Sunday's win, he shared his thoughts on facing his old team on the biggest stage of all.

"I had a great time there. 14 years," Reid said via ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "I'm happy for them. I'm happy for the city. I can't wait until Kansas City and Philly clash. What a great Super Bowl."

Reid is still the winningest coach in the Eagles' franchise history. From 1999 to 2012, as head coach in Philadelphia, Reid went 130-93-1 during the regular season and 10-9 in the postseason. Reid led the Eagles to nine winning seasons, six NFC East titles, and a Super Bowl berth in 2004.

Since moving to Kansas City in 2013, Reid has turned the Chiefs into perennial contenders. In 10 seasons with the Chiefs, Reid has recorded a 117-45 mark, going 11-7 in the playoffs, including a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Reid taking on his former team isn't the only storyline ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

On Feb. 12, Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will not only become the first African American quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl, but they'll also be the youngest. Meanwhile, Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be the first set of brothers to do battle in the game of games.