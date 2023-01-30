ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Feb 3, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks with media during the winning coach and Super Bowl MVP Press Conference at Hilton Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

First, Travis Kelce shot back at the Bengals over their “Burrowhead Stadium” references.

Then it was Patrick Mahomes who took a sly shot at Joe Burrow.

“I’m going to celebrate this one first. I’m going to make sure I get back with my team. I don’t think we have any cigars, but we’ll be ready to go at the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at the end of his interview with Tracy Wolfson.

The cigar talk seemed to be aimed at Burrow, who has become known for celebrating wins with cigars. Burrow famously smoked a cigar after winning the national championship with LSU, and he lit one up after beating the Ravens. That’s become his “thing.”

Mahomes seemed to accomplish two things with that remark: he noted that the Chiefs aren’t celebrating yet, and he took a shot at his rival QB.

Smitty boss
3d ago

you are nothing the Bengals had you beat the Bengals should be going to the super bowl and you know this the referees cheated the referees gave you guys their game you are nothing you did not win this game none of you players won this game the referees cheated and gave several bad calls so you guys can win the game don't sit there and smile cuz you are nothing but trash

Rick Clark
2d ago

Bengals got a raw deal on the whole game anyone who watched the game or cares to review it can see one sidedness by Refs the entire game . How many 3rd down agains did Mahoney get ? First one was practice attempt or what ? Last play of the night was not a good call either there was NO WAY cheifs could have made a 60 yard kick , game would have ended in overtime but thanks to the Ref Bengals get to come home . NFL needs to FIRE those REFS and replay a game

Jeff Hawthorn
2d ago

That game was an embarrassing display in officiating!! three third downs?? then the end how do you stop 340# as a player dances the sidelines?? he lets up yards are lost!!! as the game? LETS GO EAGLES!!!!

