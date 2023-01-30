The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

First, Travis Kelce shot back at the Bengals over their “Burrowhead Stadium” references.

Then it was Patrick Mahomes who took a sly shot at Joe Burrow.

“I’m going to celebrate this one first. I’m going to make sure I get back with my team. I don’t think we have any cigars, but we’ll be ready to go at the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at the end of his interview with Tracy Wolfson.

The cigar talk seemed to be aimed at Burrow, who has become known for celebrating wins with cigars. Burrow famously smoked a cigar after winning the national championship with LSU, and he lit one up after beating the Ravens. That’s become his “thing.”

Mahomes seemed to accomplish two things with that remark: he noted that the Chiefs aren’t celebrating yet, and he took a shot at his rival QB.

The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .