Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

By Keisha Hatchett
 6 days ago
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64.

TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook , writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days.

“Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWNgA_0kVk6Tb400 “Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa.  Damn, girl… you were a ton of fun.”

Loring played Wednesday on the Addams Family from 1964-1966. In a Season 2 episode, the youngest Addams taught Lurch her version of “The Drew,” a quirky shuffle which has gained online traction in recent years. Jenna Ortega, who plays the morbid teen in Netflix’s series from Tim Burton, paid tribute to Loring’s dance in a Season 1 episode.

“I knew there were certain things I wanted to do. I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does. Of course, they cut out of camera when I did do it, but it’s there! I know it is!” Ortega told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show .

Additional TV credits for Loring include As the World Turns , Barnaby Jones , Fantasy Island , The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. and The Phyllis Diller Show .

TVLine

TVLine

