Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, February 2, 2023
PERMITS FILED FOR EASTERNMOST BLOCK OF LIVINGSTON ST. DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Permits have been filed for a 22-story mixed-use building at 370 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn, the website YIMBY (Yes in My Back Yard). The site, at the southwest corner of Livingston Street and Flatbush Avenue, is currently a four-story building, with commercial establishments at street level. The proposed building, for which zoning description documents and a certificate were filed involving the companies 372 Livingston LLC (a domestic limited liability company formed in April 2022 according to the NYC Dept. of Finance’s ACRIS site) would be 235 feet tall, with 186,076 square feet, with about 105 condos.
NYPD tells asylum seekers camped outside hotel to leave
NEW YORK -- The NYPD removed asylum seekers from outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown on Wednesday night as controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.NYPD officers descended upon the asylum seekers' encampment, ordering them to pack up their things from the sidewalk and leave.In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa told CBS2's Ali Bauman the police presence scares him and he has not decided where he'll go now.Espinosa was among the dozens of asylum seekers sleeping outside the hotel since Sunday, refusing to move to the city's congregate shelter in Brooklyn."They've been given...
Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas
The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
cityandstateny.com
New migrant shelter is heated, local pol says, but privacy and other concerns remain
The New York City Council member who represents Red Hook got her first look on Wednesday at the neighborhood’s new temporary shelter that has been housing asylum seekers since this past weekend. Council Member Alexa Avilés told City & State that the 1,000-bed shelter for single, adult male asylum-seekers...
NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Bronx newsstand threatened with shutdown wins reprieve as NYC reverses course
NYC has reversed course on plans to convert a popular local newsstand in the Bronx into a street hub for food delivery workers following local outcry over the proposal. The change of direction comes after the Daily News reported that the City planned to give the Nabila Newsstand the boot to make way for a delivery workers’ “street hub” — despite statements from Mayor Adams months ago that the ...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
New Yorkers witnessed more homelessness, encampments during Mayor Adams’ first year: 311 data
People walk past a potentially homeless man outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Jan. 18, 2023. Requests for homeless person assistance rose during Mayor Eric Adams' first year in office. The Department of Homeless Services also referred twice as many complaints to the NYPD following the mayor’s introduction of forcible removals policy. [ more › ]
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
bkmag.com
New York AG Letitia James files lawsuit against a phony Sahadi’s
Don’t make a sham Sahadi’s, or New York’s top prosecutor will come after you. Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a fake corporation that was impersonating the famous Brooklyn grocer, alleging that that the scammers stole nearly $100,000 from people confusing the real Sahadi’s with the fake Sahadi’s since it had a “similar name and the same address,” her office said in a press release.
Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee
A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
Hochul to propose law that will let New Yorkers recoup stolen public assistance benefits
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul is ready to help vulnerable New Yorkers recover funds if they’re been victimized by fraudsters targeting public benefits. A section of Hochul’s budget proposal due Wednesday would let the state reimburse public assistance recipients whose benefits are stolen by card skimming, cloning, or other fraudulent acts.
MTA: We Clearly F-ed This One Up
A planned tribute at the new Grand Central Madison station has instead turned into another embarrassing situation for the MTA.
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A massive TV and movie studio is coming to the Red Hook waterfront
RED HOOK – More than 300,000 square feet of new studios and soundstages is coming to the Red Hook waterfront, courtesy of Samson Stages, a film production company headquartered on Hicks Street. The new space will open at 744 Clinton St., currently home to Sunshine Lighting. Over $400 million...
A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month
NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
NYC advocates want gas stoves replaced with electric in affordable housing buildings
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx – A new study that followed a small group of public housing residents in the Bronx found reductions in indoor air pollution after replacing gas stoves with electric. The Bronx has the highest asthma rates in the state, and WE ACT, an environmental justice group, set out to see if electric stoves […]
