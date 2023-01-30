ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Mike Sheeler

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 30 inch, 10 and a half pound Walleye caught by Mike Sheeler. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Young rodeo stars shine at Stock Show’s ‘Mutton Bustin’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Your typical rodeo features cowboys and cowgirls riding bulls, horses, and other large animals. But how can children get to be the stars of their own rodeo events?. Each year, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo feature what’s known as ‘Mutton Bustin’, also known...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning February 17th through February 20th, the 2nd annual Healing with Horses Youth Identity Camp will open for a four-day overnight teepee-style camp at the Thunder Horse Stables on Valley Street in Rapid City. Delaney Apple and Jeremiah Moreno joined “Good Morning Black Hills” to let the community know about this special camp and get the word out about their efforts to heal our youth through the intervention of horses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. Monument Health will be at the stock show and rodeo every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN

Major construction projects underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Zoula

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for. This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sunny skies and a bit milder today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Slowly but surely we’re crawling out of the deep freeze. Today we’ll see above freezing temperatures this afternoon. Thursday a backdoor cold front will move in from the east. This front will bring a cold, moist airmass. Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible tomorrow east of the Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Slowly warming through the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing. No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Christmas disposal last days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy