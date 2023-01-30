Read full article on original website
Big Ol’ Fish-Mike Sheeler
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 30 inch, 10 and a half pound Walleye caught by Mike Sheeler. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Young rodeo stars shine at Stock Show’s ‘Mutton Bustin’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Your typical rodeo features cowboys and cowgirls riding bulls, horses, and other large animals. But how can children get to be the stars of their own rodeo events?. Each year, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo feature what’s known as ‘Mutton Bustin’, also known...
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning February 17th through February 20th, the 2nd annual Healing with Horses Youth Identity Camp will open for a four-day overnight teepee-style camp at the Thunder Horse Stables on Valley Street in Rapid City. Delaney Apple and Jeremiah Moreno joined “Good Morning Black Hills” to let the community know about this special camp and get the word out about their efforts to heal our youth through the intervention of horses.
Stock show vendors display their products all throughout The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the 65th Annual Blacks Hills Stock Show and Rodeo began with the PRCA Extreme Bull-riding event,. As rodeo events roll on throughout the week, the Monument has more to offer outside of the arena. Thousands of people flock to Rapid City every year...
Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
Goats, zebras, and camels, oh my! An exhibit at the Stock Show & Rodeo is showing off some unique animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has its very own animal nursery, but with animals, you won’t typically see on the farm. This animal nursery gives guests the opportunity to get up close with a zebra, goat, cow, llama, and sheep. The animals are...
Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. Monument Health will be at the stock show and rodeo every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
Pet of the Week: Zoula
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for. This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City. According...
Sunny skies and a bit milder today.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Slowly but surely we’re crawling out of the deep freeze. Today we’ll see above freezing temperatures this afternoon. Thursday a backdoor cold front will move in from the east. This front will bring a cold, moist airmass. Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible tomorrow east of the Hills.
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Slowly warming through the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing. No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the...
Christmas disposal last days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
Some District 30 voters speak out against Frye-Mueller’s suspension
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
