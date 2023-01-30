ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccool Junction, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Rosters set for 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic

NORFOLK Neb. -- The best high school football players and coaches are being recognized, with rosters for the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic being unveiled Tuesday. Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting

Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Cold start to the week but improving weather on the way

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The bitter cold will continue to be felt across the region, but be patient. An improvement to our temperatures will become more apparent as the week goes on. The demarcation line between temperatures below zero and above zero will be along the Interstate 80 corridor tonight. Tri-Cites low will be near 0 with below zero conditions to the north and west in the snowbelt areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
NEBRASKA STATE
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
NEBRASKA STATE
reviewofoptometry.com

Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT

If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Quick shot of cold air before a warm up

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow, colder air will spread across the state behind a southward moving cold front. Clouds will increase behind the front as winds becoming northerly 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Generally, we are not expecting any precipitation with the front but it could squeeze out some flurries especially in western areas. The front will drop through the Tri Cities sometime between mid morning to early afternoon, so our high temperature will occur earlier in the day with falling temperatures in the afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE

