Top stars, best performances in Nebraska high school girls basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Sam Pimper Our first and second Top Stars this week are no strangers to this list; however, this past week they both stepped their games up to another level. Zakiyyah Mohammad, the do-all rebounding machine from Omaha Benson, set a Class A single-game rebound record. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl ...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull girls basketball claims 12-point win over St. Paul
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 St. Paul girls basketball traveled to Cardinal country to take on #3 Doniphan-Trumbull in the LouPlatte Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Cardinals secure the 39-27 victory over the Wildcats. See embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Rosters set for 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic
NORFOLK Neb. -- The best high school football players and coaches are being recognized, with rosters for the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic being unveiled Tuesday. Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters...
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
KSNB Local4
Cold start to the week but improving weather on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The bitter cold will continue to be felt across the region, but be patient. An improvement to our temperatures will become more apparent as the week goes on. The demarcation line between temperatures below zero and above zero will be along the Interstate 80 corridor tonight. Tri-Cites low will be near 0 with below zero conditions to the north and west in the snowbelt areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
KSNB Local4
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
KSNB Local4
Quick shot of cold air before a warm up
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow, colder air will spread across the state behind a southward moving cold front. Clouds will increase behind the front as winds becoming northerly 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph. Generally, we are not expecting any precipitation with the front but it could squeeze out some flurries especially in western areas. The front will drop through the Tri Cities sometime between mid morning to early afternoon, so our high temperature will occur earlier in the day with falling temperatures in the afternoon.
foxnebraska.com
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Treasurer's Office encouraging people to check for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you live in Nebraska, you could have money waiting for you and you might not even realize it's available. There's a new push from the state's Treasurer's Office to make you aware of it. It comes in the form of unclaimed property. That could be anything from financial accounts to items of value.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
1011now.com
Nebraska Journalist Trust taking NDEE to court over pricey public records request
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, a coalition of journalists and their supporters will take the records manager for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy before a judge in a fight over a public records request with a $44,103 price tag. “That is just such an outrageous amount of money,”...
