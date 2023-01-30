Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana. Updated: 6 minutes ago. As it stands, Indiana does not...
WNDU
Goshen to host annual ‘Daddy/Daughter Dance’ next week
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As we turn the calendar to February, the city of Goshen is bringing back the annual “Daddy/Daughter Dance.”. The dance will happen on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors for the dance will open a half-hour early. All ages are welcome, and tickets cost $15.
WNDU
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
WNDU
Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
MSP: Man called 911 before murder-suicide near Decatur
Police say a man called 911 to report a murder-suicide before shooting a woman and then himself near Decatur last week.
WNDU
Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor is being used as an example of how to replace lead water lines throughout the country. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
WNDU
South Bend Record Show headed to the Gillespie Conference Center in February
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t have to wait until Record Store Day to get your hands on some new vinyl!. The South Bend Record Show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. Admission is $2, or $7 for early admission, which begins at 9 a.m.
WNDU
Man charged with murder, battery for 2021 Fellows Street shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a man was charged in the fatal Fellows Street shooting that killed a 16-year-old and sent another teen to the hospital. The suspect, identified as Danate Lowe, 19, of Mishawaka, faces one count of murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
WNDU
Michigan City man charged in September fatal pedestrian crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A Michigan City man is behind bars after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car last September. 33-year-old Donald Culpepper faces a level four felony for causing death while operating a vehicle while also having traces of a schedule I or II drug in his bloodstream.
WNDU
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
regionnewssource.org
Lake County Chases Stolen Car To Chicago
A 23-year-old man faces criminal charges after leading police officers on a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two police patrol units. Shortly before 1 PM, on Monday, January 30, 2023, a Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer observed a light blue Honda crossover SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Broadway in Gary. The officer ran a check of the Illinois license plate, which revealed it had been reported stolen. The officer followed the SUV as it pulled into a gas station and parked at 15th & Broadway.
22 WSBT
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame
Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
WNDU
Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
WNDU
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation in Michigan City has determined that a 3-year-old child died of natural causes. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20. Family members and first responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
WNDU
City of South Bend sues high-rise developer Dave Matthews
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire. Updated: 4 hours...
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
abc57.com
City of South Bend provides update on traffic signals at Hill & Lasalle, Charles Martin & Colfax
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has an update on when traffic signals will be restored at two intersections in the city. According to the city, signal poles should arrive within the next month and be installed by April. Exact dates are dependent on the city's vendors...
Comments / 1