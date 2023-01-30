ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.

ELKHART, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO