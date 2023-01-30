TKO: Mizzou basketball – great expectations
It’s true for almost every fan base. The season begins with great expectations, but
often falls short. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says it can lead to great disappointment
like this Blues season. But there can also be a surprise like Mizzou basketball.
