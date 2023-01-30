ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TKO: Mizzou basketball – great expectations

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
 3 days ago

It’s true for almost every fan base.  The season begins with great expectations, but

often falls short.  TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says it can lead to great disappointment

like this Blues season.   But there can also be a surprise like Mizzou basketball.

