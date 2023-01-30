ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
Fight hungry by donating to the Souper Bowl of Caring

KUTV — While you are preparing for your Super Bowl watch party, why not donate a few extra dollars to those in need?. The Souper Bowl of Caring Telethon was hosted by KUTV on Wednesday. Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, spoke to David about...
Utah Senate slightly adjusts state flag design before approving it

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate slightly changed the design of the new state flag and voted to approve it Monday morning, sending it to the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 31, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), passed the Senate 17 to 10 on its final reading. The bill would designate a new state flag while noting the old flag would continue to be used in a ceremonial capacity.
DeSantis moves to ban CRT and 'elevate intellectual freedom' in education

SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation to "further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education." The Governor said the legislation will ensure Florida's public universities and colleges are "grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." “In Florida, we will build off...
