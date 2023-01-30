Read full article on original website
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
KUTV
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
KUTV
Utah leaders unveil plans for water conservation, helping Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even with all the snow Utah has received, the state remains in a drought. With that in mind, lawmakers unveiled several new proposals Monday aimed at conserving water and helping save the shrinking Great Salt Lake. Dozens of lawmakers from both parties attended a...
KUTV
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
KUTV
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Utah career criminal wanted for domestic abuse on Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal wanted for domestic violence is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Jose Antonio Dorantes, 36, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has convictions for fleeing from police and aggravated...
KUTV
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
KUTV
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
KUTV
Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
KUTV
Utah correctional officer hospitalized after assault at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A correctional officer was taken to the hospital after getting assaulted in the maximum-security area of the new Utah state prison, officials confirmed. According to a statement from Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson Liam Truchard, the assault happened Monday afternoon in the Antelope housing...
KUTV
Fight hungry by donating to the Souper Bowl of Caring
KUTV — While you are preparing for your Super Bowl watch party, why not donate a few extra dollars to those in need?. The Souper Bowl of Caring Telethon was hosted by KUTV on Wednesday. Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, spoke to David about...
KUTV
Utah Senate slightly adjusts state flag design before approving it
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate slightly changed the design of the new state flag and voted to approve it Monday morning, sending it to the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 31, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), passed the Senate 17 to 10 on its final reading. The bill would designate a new state flag while noting the old flag would continue to be used in a ceremonial capacity.
KUTV
Several Utah groups planning to file lawsuits over state's new transgender law
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new Utah law that restricts hormone therapy for transgender minors and prohibits them from having surgery is being challenged in court by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah. The National Center for Lesbian Rights and ACLU Utah announced...
KUTV
Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
KUTV
Local labor unions concerned over new bill introduced in 2023 Utah legislative session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives for one public employee labor union said they are concerned about a new bill that was introduced in this year’s legislative session. “It’s what we feel is a direct attack on public employee unions and their membership,” said Brad Asay, executive director...
KUTV
DeSantis moves to ban CRT and 'elevate intellectual freedom' in education
SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation to "further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education." The Governor said the legislation will ensure Florida's public universities and colleges are "grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." “In Florida, we will build off...
