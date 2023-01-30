SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate slightly changed the design of the new state flag and voted to approve it Monday morning, sending it to the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 31, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), passed the Senate 17 to 10 on its final reading. The bill would designate a new state flag while noting the old flag would continue to be used in a ceremonial capacity.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO