News Channel Nebraska
Water line break in West Sidney
SIDNEY -- City workers are busy on a water line break that occurred at about 21st Avenue and Illinois Street this afternoon. City Manager David Scott said residents and businesses should expect a disruption in water service while the line is being repaired. He added most businesses in the area have been notified.
Logan County Fair and Rodeo set for July 27-Aug. 6
STERLING, Colo. -- The Logan County Fair is a few months away and already excitement is building. The Logan County Fair & Rodeo is one of the premier county fairs in Colorado, and is a highlight of the year for the northeast region of the state with an attendance of more than 50,000 for the week.
Scotts Bluff County receives several inches of snow
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A couple of towns in Scotts Bluff County received multiple inches of snow. Gering and Scottsbluff are both in a winter weather advisory and are expecting another wave of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. They have both received one to three inches of snow. Snowfall is expected to...
Fair Board addressing details for 2023 events
SIDNEY -- The 2023 Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo will include more events for children, including "mutton bustin'." The Cheyenne County Fair Board met Monday night. The agenda included meeting with a Cervi Cattle Co. representative regarding the rodeo events. In addition to rodeo stock, Cervi Cattle Co. will be...
Smoky skyline result of landfill controlled burn
SIDNEY -- Residents and commuters of the Sidney area may have seen smoke rise from the north side of Sidney Monday afternoon. The smoke was a result of landfill employees burning trees and brush within the landfill, according to Solid Waste Supervisor Dean Sterling. The fire was contained within the landfill property.
New Kimball radio station launches with classic hits format
KIMBALL - Music from the 70's, 80's and 90's returned to the southern Nebraska panhandle when KIMB-FM took to the air at 104.3 FM in the Kimball area at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Station Manager Hunter Arterburn says the classic hits station will feature a live and local morning show...
Fair Board delays officer appointments
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board scheduled election of officers hit an impasse Monday with a 3-3 vote. Treasurer Kip Miller motioned for board officers to remain as they are, followed by board member Shelly Sutherland supporting Jason Juracek as the next board president. The board was reminded of the motion to retain board officers still needed a second, or die for lack of action.
Josh Turner headlining the 2023 Logan County Fair night show
STERLING, Colo. – Country music superstar Josh Turner will be taking center stage at the 2023 Logan County Fair Night Show on August 5. Turner’s appearance in Sterling will be part of his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off on March 4 in Dothan, AL.
