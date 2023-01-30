Super Bowl to Feature Two Black Starting Quarterbacks for First Time

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes make for an unprecedented matchup in several ways.

Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Chiefs (14–3) will take on the Eagles (14–3) in a battle of the top seeds from the AFC and NFC, respectively.

Philadelphia cruised to a 31–7 victory over shorthanded San Francisco on Sunday, while Kansas City edged Cincinnati 23–20 on a late field goal at the end of regulation.

Those results set up a historic matchup, as it is the first time in Super Bowl history that there will be two Black starting quarterbacks squaring off in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. It comes 35 years after Washington’s Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. The Mahomes vs. Hurts matchup also combines to form the youngest quarterback duo to ever face off in a Super Bowl at 51 years, 337 days, according to ESPN.

Both quarterbacks are in the MVP conversation, as Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) by wide margins, while Jalen Hurts had a breakout season in leading Philadelphia to an 8–0 start.

Super Bowl LVII will be played Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.