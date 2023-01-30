ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Super Bowl to Feature Two Black Starting Quarterbacks for First Time

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ipkpq_0kVk2dKc00

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes make for an unprecedented matchup in several ways.

Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Chiefs (14–3) will take on the Eagles (14–3) in a battle of the top seeds from the AFC and NFC, respectively.

Philadelphia cruised to a 31–7 victory over shorthanded San Francisco on Sunday, while Kansas City edged Cincinnati 23–20 on a late field goal at the end of regulation.

Those results set up a historic matchup, as it is the first time in Super Bowl history that there will be two Black starting quarterbacks squaring off in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. It comes 35 years after Washington’s Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. The Mahomes vs. Hurts matchup also combines to form the youngest quarterback duo to ever face off in a Super Bowl at 51 years, 337 days, according to ESPN.

Both quarterbacks are in the MVP conversation, as Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) by wide margins, while Jalen Hurts had a breakout season in leading Philadelphia to an 8–0 start.

Super Bowl LVII will be played Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy