franklincountynow.com
“Crossroads: Changes in Rural America” Highlights Turners Falls’ History
(Turners Falls, MA) The Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls is one of six sites that has been chosen for a Mass Humanities grant, traveling exhibition, and educational resources to engage with the community about local history. “Like the whole of America, Franklin County has seen transformation and depression,...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury begins tax title foreclosure of Empire Dry Cleaning site
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury is moving forward with foreclosure of the former Empire Dry Cleaning property at 15 Maple Ave. During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Select Board recommended that the treasurer collector begin the tax title foreclosure process for the property. “Obviously, [it’s] well known that the property at...
Bennington cafe debuts new name, new menu
Nicole Bozeman likes to say that she "accidentally" bought a bagel shop. She's the new owner of The Local, which debuted its new name with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
Former Chicopee State Rep among highest paid in 2022
There's no surprise in which state representative and senator earned the most in 2022: House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, the top Democrats through whom virtually every legislative decision flows.
Popular Retailer in Berkshires to Close Along with Others in Massachusetts
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. However, the company recently announced another round of closures in the Bay State and this time, the location in the Berkshires didn't make the cut.
WBUR
State freezes admissions at Leominster nursing home after COVID outbreak and 2 deaths
A state public health team has been helping to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leominster nursing home where two residents have died. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a total of 83 people tested positive in the outbreak, including 50 residents at Life Care Center of Leominster and 33 staff members. Admissions to Life Care Center of Leominster have been frozen because of the outbreak.
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in Coming Months
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Bed Bath & Beyond on Merrill Road will be closing in the coming months, one of 150 stores being shuttered nationwide. The Massachusetts closures in this second round include the Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, and Dedham locations. The closing were announced last August and the...
Aftermath of massive fire on Main Street in Springfield
The families impacted are being temporarily placed in hotels nearby until they can provide other housing options.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
franklincountynow.com
Warming Centers Open For Freezing Weather
(Franklin County, MA) With freezing weather and even colder winds coming to the area Friday and Saturday, warming centers are opening up so people may come in out of the cold. The Greenfield Public Library will be open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Salvation Army Community Center on Chapman Street will be open Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people to come in out of the cold. Those seeking shelter overnight may contact ServiceNet at 413-587-7555.
worcestermag.com
A visit to the Cascades offer sounds, silence in Worcester, Holden and Paxton
Editor's note: This is part of a series on winter walking places in and near Worcester. Let us know your favorite walking places at wmeditor@gatehousemedia.com. You can hear the Cascades before you see them. Whether you’re walking up Cataract Street in Worcester, or stepping out of your car, the sound of rushing water is the first thing you notice when you arrive at the Greater Worcester Land Trust’s Cascades trail head.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bobo
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Bobo a 5-year-old tan retriever mix who was surrendered...
PHOTO: Bald eagle spotted along Springfield Riverwalk
A bald eagle was spotted along the Springfield Riverwalk on Sunday.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
This MA Village Recorded The Coldest Temperature Statewide
Massachusetts residents: Are you prepared to experience a 36 to 48 hour period where it will feel like you are living in Alaska or Antarctica? A ferocious arctic blast is scheduled to settle into the northeast beginning late Thursday night and will last until sometime on Sunday. This bitter chill is making it's way from Canada as the country has already seen ridiculous negative number readings with some areas registering over 50 degrees below zero. If you include, the wind chills, this is just downright frigid. The one bright spot is it will not snow. Imagine if that scenario came into the picture? One does NOT want to go there.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
