Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
A powerful Democratic-leaning group throws its weight behind election reform
A new paper released Monday by an influential liberal think tank argues that changing how elections are held in the U.S. should be a top-tier issue. “There is another equally fundamental issue that has, until recently, received only niche attention. That issue is electoral reform,” writes Alex Tausanovitch, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP).
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
KSAT 12
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land.
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
'You don't need an AR-15': A look at some of Biden's most inaccurate remarks about firearms and 2A supporters
Joe Biden's tenure in the White House has been marked by a consistent tone surrounding the Second Amendment and firearms, a tone he used even before he became president.
Click2Houston.com
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
Democrat wants to expand House of Representatives by 150 seats to create smaller voting districts
A House Democrat says there aren't enough House members to represent a growing U.S. population, and is proposing the addition of 150 more lawmakers to the House chamber.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Biden, Democrats' green energy push leaving Americans 'out in the cold': Report
Mandy Gunasekara breaks down her latest policy report which shows how progressive energy initiatives aren't reliable or affordable, leaving Americans "out in the cold."
Comments / 0