Georgia State

AOL Corp

A powerful Democratic-leaning group throws its weight behind election reform

A new paper released Monday by an influential liberal think tank argues that changing how elections are held in the U.S. should be a top-tier issue. “There is another equally fundamental issue that has, until recently, received only niche attention. That issue is electoral reform,” writes Alex Tausanovitch, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP).
MAINE STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
TEXAS STATE

