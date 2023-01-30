Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in a northeast Nebraska crash around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by...
Doane University hosts benefit to help Crete volunteer firefighter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of Brad Elder, a Crete volunteer firefighter who returned home after nearly 90 days in the hospital. He’s still recovering from his injuries sustained while fighting historic wildfires in southern Lancaster County. This weekend, Elder got a new...
Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday. George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence...
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday. Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas. According to an LNK official, the pilot reported problems with the engine. “The typical planes that we service here will...
Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
For one night only, the Lied Center turns into Las Vegas for a good cause
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can get a Las Vegas experience on Saturday while staying in Lincoln. For one night only at the Lied Center, there will be music, dancing, food and casino gaming - all for a good cause. Proceeds from this Vegas-inspired event will be going to provide...
Omaha Target shooting suspect’s uncle launching nonprofit for early intervention, mental health support
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Joey Jones, shot and killed by police Tuesday after shots were fired in a west Omaha Target store, did not injure anyone in the incident, his family believes he didn’t want to come out of the store alive. Jones’s uncle, Larry Derksen Jr., said...
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During this first weekend of February, there are a number of events you can check out around the Lincoln-area in this list of Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Dinosaurs & Disasters! Mythbusters Edition. Join they University of Nebraska State Museum and UNL’s Department of Earth...
Friday Forecast: One last chilly day before warmer conditions arrive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of cool and chilly temperatures before a warm front brings us some pleasant weekend weather!. A warm front will begin to lift through western Nebraska early Friday morning and continue to lift eastward across the state by late Friday night. Unfortunately, majority of us will not reap the benefits of warmer temperatures until Saturday.
Mayor, LTU officials tout benefits of Biosolids Program
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said Thursday that the latest expansion of Lincoln’s Biosolids Program will bolster the city’s innovative efforts to secure economic and environmental benefits from waste materials. “This is another example of the City’s innovative...
Five Huskers named team captains
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Efry Cervantes, Griffin Everitt, Brice Matthews, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team captains for the 2023 season after a vote by the Nebraska baseball players. “These five guys have their own way of bringing leadership to our program,” said head coach...
Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New rules permitting sports betting went into effect in Nebraska this week. But don’t expect to place your Super Bowl bets here in the state. Nebraska’s casinos, like WarHorse in Lincoln, just aren’t ready for that yet. “The vendors they have to get...
Lincoln Public Schools holds 35th annual spelling bee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools held its 35th annual Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday. Up bright and early, more than a dozen students competed in the spotlight, spelling out words that got progressively harder. Sixth grader, Lumi Kim from Lux Middle School came out on top and seventh...
NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
HS Basketball Highlights (Thurs, Feb. 2) Highlights from the Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals. Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 14 hours ago. Don’t expect to place...
