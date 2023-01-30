ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The move would push the U.K.’s key rate to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy