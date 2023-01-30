ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jq1L_0kVjzoTU00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.

It’s not clear what caused both cars to go down the 25-foot embankment shortly after 7 p.m. But 911 callers brought fire crews from Hillsboro to help TVFR with the rescue. Ladders were tied together to help get the drivers out.

Tow truck driver hurt in hit-run; another tow truck sought

Officials said the drivers, who were the only people in each car, were “okay but needed assistance getting out.”

Traffic was back to normal by 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Losing Control The Drivers Tumble Into Hillsboro Creek

After two automobiles went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road and landed in a creek, TVF&R officials stated they were able to rescue the drivers. The creek’s progress was slow. Both vehicles suddenly careened down the 25-foot embankment at around 7:30 p.m., for reasons that have yet...
HILLSBORO, OR
focushillsboro.com

One Person Was Injured In A 4-Car Smash Up On The 26 In Beaverton

On Monday morning, four automobiles collided on Highway 26 in Beaverton, injuring at least one person and causing traffic delays. The accident occurred on westbound Murray Boulevard at around 9 a.m., and one lane was restricted as a result. Photos obtained at the scene show one totaled car and roadside debris.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car on overpass in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after they were hit by a car on an overpass in Beaverton early Wednesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Southwest Murray Boulevard overpass to Highway 26. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed to FOX 12 that the motorcyclist died at the scene.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Gladstone man missing and last seen Nov. 20 found dead

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Kyle Kirchem, 31, who went missing from Gladstone a little over two months ago, was found dead in a creek earlier this week near Rainbow Campground in Mount Hood National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. According to Gladstone police, Kirchem drove away...
GLADSTONE, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
WWEEK

Facebook Group That Hunted Portland’s Stolen Cars Has Shut Down

One of Portland’s largest volunteer-run Facebook groups dedicated to helping Portlanders find their stolen cars is shutting down. “Time to shut down shop,” announced a post made to the group earlier this afternoon. Titan Crawford, founder of PDX Stolen Cars, tells WW there was “too much liability” involved in apprehending thieves.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy