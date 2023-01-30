Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
Bob The Drag Queen On How Wrestling Spoke To Him As a Kid, Being Emotionally Invested in Mick Foley
Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most well-known drag queens in the world, and is also a fan of wrestling as he recently discussed. Bob is known for his time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he was the winner of season eight, along with the HBO series We’re Here and several other appearances in TV, film and more. He opened up about his wrestling fandom on a recent episode of StraightioLab, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night Eight Results: LIJ Battles Okada and Others
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Road to the New Beginning tour today at the Aomori Prefectural Budokan in Aomori, Japan. Here are results, via Fightul:. * Toru Yano & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Oscar Loiwe. * Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo def. Master Wato...
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:. * Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Judgment Day promos. * TJ Wilson produced Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY.
The Miz and Xavier Woods Appearing On Pictionary All This Week
WWE’s The Miz and Xavier Woods will appear on the syndicated game show Pictionary all this week, Monday through Friday. The time it will air depends on your local listings. The series is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Both Miz and Woods will serve as a Celebrity Game Captain for the show. You can find more information here.
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title
Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#20-11)
20. IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay [c] vs. Tetsuya Naito – NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka. Tetsuya Naito’s laid back attitude is a perfect foil to aggressive villain Will Ospreay. Ospreay tried to match him early, even stealing his signature pose but it takes more than that to get into Naito’s head. Naito also went after the neck, which made sense given Ospreay’s history there. It’s cool that Will can do his fancy, eye-catching moves but the simple whip he did into the guardrail was the kind of stuff I love. He did it with such aggression that it looked violent and felt worse for Naito than any Oscutter ever could. The segment with Ospreay in full control was fine, especially since he kept up the violent streak. I appreciated that a lot of big offensive chances for Ospreay were cut off because his neck would flare up. He did a really good job of selling. The neckbreaker onto the floor sounded sick and commentary’s “ewww” reaction was spot-on. The champ was out of it afterward and looked out on his feet several times. Will did the LAND ON MY FEET ON A RANA spot smoother than he often does. As usual, I didn’t love the closing stretch here because so many from New Japan feel so similar and Will’s neck didn’t both him as much here. He won with Stormbreaker in 30:17 in what was Will’s best singles match in a long time. Same for Naito who hasn’t been on his game over the past two years. [****½]
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Fightful:. * AEW Trios Championship Match: The Elite defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy. * Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Dustin...
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
Roxanne Perez Says She’s Received a Lot Of Advice From Bayley
Roxanne Perez has become one of NXT’s top names, and she recently revealed that she’s had a lot of advice from Bayley of late. The NXT Women’s Champion appeared on the Under the Ring podcast and talked about how she and other members of the NXT women’s roster got tips from Bayley while the latter was rehabbing her injury. You can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Dominik Mysterio On Taking Influence From Konnan For His Character, Rhea Ripley Facing Off With Men
Dominik Mysterio is finding success as a part of The Judgemnt Day, and he talked about taking inspiration from Konnan in a new interview. The Judgment Day member spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On what influence he’s pulling from Konnan:...
Aubrey Edwards On Stars That Have Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Making Her Break Character
Aubrey Edwards wears a number of hats in AEW, and she recently talked about some of the people who have helped her there as well and more. Edwards spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:. On Nyla Rose making...
