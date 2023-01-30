Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Jason, Travis Kelce Are First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
It will be a special Super Bowl for the Kelce brothers. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make history in Super Bowl LVII, as they will become the first pair of brothers to oppose each other in the Super Bowl. The two All-Pro brothers play...
NFL Championship Sunday MMQB: Eagles’ Mentality, Mahomes’s Historic Start
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversation with Nick Sirianni. Plus, notes on Aaron Rodgers’s contract. Welcome back to bye week in the NFL. The matchup is set for Super Bowl LVII after championship Sunday: The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes finally exacted AFC revenge on the Bengals, and the Eagles punched a ticket back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017.
Brittany Mahomes Sends Bengals Into Offseason With Savage Tweet
She didn’t wait to tease Cincinnati fans with a cold-blooded message. The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII after their AFC championship game win over the Bengals on Sunday and one Kansas City supporter is rubbing it in with three simple words. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback...
DeMeco Ryans Highlights the NFL’s Emerging Hiring Trend
Following the lead of the Lions, Vikings and Titans, the Texans are the latest team to hire a recent former player as their coach. The Lions were 1–6, and the defense was a mess, and all the great moments from Hard Knocks a couple months earlier were threatening to become punchlines.
Texans Hire DeMeco Ryans as Next Coach, per Report
The former Texans linebacker is reuniting with the franchise to become the next coach. The Texans are hiring 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the franchise’s new coach on a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ryans steps into a Houston organization that finished this past...
Report: Chargers to Hire Kellen Moore As Offensive Coordinator
The former Cowboys offensive coordinator is reportedly heading to the AFC. Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to become the Chargers’ new OC, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It was reported Sunday by The Dallas Morning News that he and Dallas agreed to mutually part ways.
JJ Watt Reacts to Texans’ Hiring Ex-Teammate DeMeco Ryans
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year weighed in on his former team’s new head coach. Moments after the Texans announced former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would become the franchise’s next coach, a former Houston star chimed in on the team’s hiring. JJ Watt, who...
49ers Player’s Wife Feared for Safety Amid Heckling by Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner detailed her experience at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in a TikTok video. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, posted a TikTok after Sunday’s NFC championship game in Philadelphia to detail the heckling she dealt with from Eagles fans. Sydney admitted she has no intentions to...
Report: Broncos Finalizing Deal to Make Sean Payton New Coach
The hiring comes after Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games in his first season. The Broncos and Saints are finalizing a deal to land Sean Payton in Denver as their new coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton retired after the 2021 season and is still signed to New Orleans, but a trade is being worked out.
Bower’s clutch three helps lead Broncos to OT winner over Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bark River – Harris Girls Basketball team traveled to Marquette on Monday night and left with a 56-54 overtime win. Nina Bower came up clutch for the Broncos late in the fourth quarter. Bower hit a clutch three with seconds remaining to send the game into overtime where the Broncos would ultimately win the game.
