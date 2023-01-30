ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
game-news24.com

PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise

This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
Engadget

Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection after May 9th

If you own a PS5, make sure to claim the included games before then. All good things must come to an end. Since September 2020, Sony has offered the to PlayStation 5 owners with an active PS Plus membership. That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Come May 9th, however, Sony will no offer the PlayStation Plus Collection, the company .
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
wegotthiscovered.com

We officially live in a world where ‘Star Wars’ supporters are defending ‘I hate sand’ as a good line

“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere. Not like here. Here everything is soft, and smooth.”. This bit of dialogue is about as infamous as any our favorite galaxy far, far away has ever seen, and let’s be honest — it ain’t Shakespeare. Uttered by Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones, for more than two decades, Star Wars fans have been collectively palming their foreheads at this one.
The Verge

Sony’s PlayStation Plus greatest hits bundle for PS5 owners goes away in May

Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection, which gave PS5 players who subscribed to PlayStation Plus access to more than a dozen classic PS4 titles, on May 9th, the company announced on Wednesday. The PlayStation Plus Collection was a great perk for PS5 owners who were Plus subscribers early in the console’s life, but now that perk will be going away.
ComicBook

PlayStation VR2 Pre-Orders Disappoint Sony

Sony has reportedly dialed back its expectations for launch sales of the PlayStation VR2 headset ahead of its February release due to disappointing pre-order numbers. According to a new report, the forecasted shipments for the virtual reality device have been halved with Sony now expecting to ship out around 1 million units after the PS VR2 launches on February 22nd. This news comes not long after PlayStation unveiled its launch lineup for the PS VR2 which consists of totally new games as well as some familiar IPs expanding into VR.
411mania.com

Wardlow Cuts Promo For Fans Following AEW Dynamite

Wardlow returned to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite, and he cut a promo for the fans after the show went off the air. Wardlow came out at the end of tonight’s show after Samoa Joe won the TNT Championship, attacking Joe who quickly bailed. It was his first appearance since he lost to Joe on the December 28th episode of Dynamite. You can see a clip from that segment below.
411mania.com

Logan Paul Shows His Nerves Before Royal Rumble Entrance In New Video

WWE posted a candid shot of Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble on their official Instagram feed, featuring some stream-of-consciousness commentary from the YouTube star before his #29 entry into the Rumble (per Wrestling Inc). This was Paul’s first appearance since his match at Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns, where he suffered a few injuries. You can find a few highlights and the original social media post below.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.

