wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
Engadget
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection after May 9th
If you own a PS5, make sure to claim the included games before then. All good things must come to an end. Since September 2020, Sony has offered the to PlayStation 5 owners with an active PS Plus membership. That bundle comes with some of the PlayStation 4’s best games, including Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Batman: Arkham Knight, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Come May 9th, however, Sony will no offer the PlayStation Plus Collection, the company .
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Getting One of 2023's Biggest Annualized Releases
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look forward to getting one of the biggest annualized releases of 2023 on the first day of its launch. Any given calendar year, video game fans can come to expect new versions of games like NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA, and more often than not, Call of Duty. And while Xbox Game Pass hasn't been a stranger to harboring titles like this in the past, this trend is now confirmed to be continuing in the coming year.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
wegotthiscovered.com
We officially live in a world where ‘Star Wars’ supporters are defending ‘I hate sand’ as a good line
“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere. Not like here. Here everything is soft, and smooth.”. This bit of dialogue is about as infamous as any our favorite galaxy far, far away has ever seen, and let’s be honest — it ain’t Shakespeare. Uttered by Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones, for more than two decades, Star Wars fans have been collectively palming their foreheads at this one.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
CNBC
Frankie Muniz says it was easy to trade Hollywood stardom for NASCAR: 'I want to live the most fulfilled life I can'
Frankie Muniz doesn't mind if you still think of him as Malcolm, the wisecracking main character of the popular sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle", which over its seven season run made him a worldwide star. But since the program ended in 2006, Muniz's career has seen him spending less time...
Hogwarts Legacy leaker who claimed the design director was their dad struck by Warner Bros copyright notice
The community is lamenting the loss of two new leakers
The Verge
Sony’s PlayStation Plus greatest hits bundle for PS5 owners goes away in May
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection, which gave PS5 players who subscribed to PlayStation Plus access to more than a dozen classic PS4 titles, on May 9th, the company announced on Wednesday. The PlayStation Plus Collection was a great perk for PS5 owners who were Plus subscribers early in the console’s life, but now that perk will be going away.
game-news24.com
Dead Space remake sells in less than half The Callisto Protocol games map 21 January
Will the franchise live to see another game? (pic: EA) EAs sci-fi horror remake has passed on to number one in the UK sales charts, but Forspoken appears to have been beaten by Hi-Fi Rush. The survivors’ horror rebirth has underwhelmed, at least in terms of UK box sales, the...
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Pre-Orders Disappoint Sony
Sony has reportedly dialed back its expectations for launch sales of the PlayStation VR2 headset ahead of its February release due to disappointing pre-order numbers. According to a new report, the forecasted shipments for the virtual reality device have been halved with Sony now expecting to ship out around 1 million units after the PS VR2 launches on February 22nd. This news comes not long after PlayStation unveiled its launch lineup for the PS VR2 which consists of totally new games as well as some familiar IPs expanding into VR.
411mania.com
Wardlow Cuts Promo For Fans Following AEW Dynamite
Wardlow returned to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite, and he cut a promo for the fans after the show went off the air. Wardlow came out at the end of tonight’s show after Samoa Joe won the TNT Championship, attacking Joe who quickly bailed. It was his first appearance since he lost to Joe on the December 28th episode of Dynamite. You can see a clip from that segment below.
411mania.com
Logan Paul Shows His Nerves Before Royal Rumble Entrance In New Video
WWE posted a candid shot of Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble on their official Instagram feed, featuring some stream-of-consciousness commentary from the YouTube star before his #29 entry into the Rumble (per Wrestling Inc). This was Paul’s first appearance since his match at Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns, where he suffered a few injuries. You can find a few highlights and the original social media post below.
Amazon Takes Aim at Marvel With Its Newest Venture
The company has a treasured new IP to play with.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations
Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
game-news24.com
The creator of Mortal Kombats has already decided to revive classics and even give the upcoming auction to fans
Mortal Kombat has brought an awful reaction to our screens since 1992, and it’s still a bit noisy today. There have already been 11 MK titles but there seems to be the strongest chance of being remade. Using Twitter, Julio_Kann shared the poster with many MK4 characters and caught...
