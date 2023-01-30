ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program

Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
evanstonroundtable.com

Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field

Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
Daily Northwestern

Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections

Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
matadornetwork.com

Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023

Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
better.net

10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
tourcounsel.com

Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois

Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
tourcounsel.com

Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Iowa 86, Northwestern 70

Riding a three-game win streak, Northwestern traveled to Iowa City on Tuesday to cap off the month of January against Iowa. Both teams exchanged the lead early after tip-off, exchanging buckets to keep the score relatively close. While senior forward Robbie Beran opened the scoring for the Wildcats, a couple possessions later, redshirt senior guard Chase Audige’s fadeaway jumper lifted NU in front of the Hawkeyes.
Daily Northwestern

Cross Country: Northwestern sets best foot forward at UW Invitational

Five Northwestern runners traveled out west to compete in the UW Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats, who commanded the track in their previous two meets, took on some of the nation’s top runners in Seattle. Senior Kalea Bartolotto and graduate student Olivia Verbeke were seeded into a stacked...
elmwoodpark.org

First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday

WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
