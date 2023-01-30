Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
evanstonroundtable.com
Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field
Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
Daily Northwestern
Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections
Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
Cancer vaccines getting a boost from science born in Chicago
“We’ve been working on cancer vaccines for about a decade,” the Northwestern University professor said.
studyfinds.org
Cancer-killing vaccine under development at Northwestern University hinges on revolutionary technique
EVANSTON, Ill. — A revolutionary cancer-killing vaccine is in development that could drastically change the way the world fights the disease. Scientists at Northwestern University say it’s more potent and utilizes a brand new design principle which makes it more effective than current vaccines. By changing the vaccine’s...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
matadornetwork.com
Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023
Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
better.net
10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023
McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Daily Northwestern
ETHS staff say the school teaches about reparations. Some students say they haven’t learned enough.
Evanston Township High School senior Aniah Roddy learned about Evanston’s Restorative Housing Program from local news coverage. But when it came to instruction on reparations in the classroom, she said she heard nothing. “It’s something that I only hear about if I search it up,” Roddy said. “Because I...
tourcounsel.com
Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
Raising Cane’s Coming to Mount Prospect Next Year
The new drive-through location is expected to open in September 2024
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Iowa 86, Northwestern 70
Riding a three-game win streak, Northwestern traveled to Iowa City on Tuesday to cap off the month of January against Iowa. Both teams exchanged the lead early after tip-off, exchanging buckets to keep the score relatively close. While senior forward Robbie Beran opened the scoring for the Wildcats, a couple possessions later, redshirt senior guard Chase Audige’s fadeaway jumper lifted NU in front of the Hawkeyes.
Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: Northwestern sets best foot forward at UW Invitational
Five Northwestern runners traveled out west to compete in the UW Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats, who commanded the track in their previous two meets, took on some of the nation’s top runners in Seattle. Senior Kalea Bartolotto and graduate student Olivia Verbeke were seeded into a stacked...
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
