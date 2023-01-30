ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mysuncoast.com

Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
SARASOTA, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida K-9 finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods

(WSVN) - A Florida K-9 and his handler are being praised for helping locate a missing 76-year-old woman after 20 hours of searching. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert reportedly went missing and a search was launched to find her, according to the North Port Police Department. Crews searched for hours by air and ground trying to locate the woman.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, in 2020,...
BRADENTON, FL

