Mysuncoast.com
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
‘At least one person’ wounded in shooting at DeSoto County Fair: deputies
A person was shot at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.
Police: Man ‘darted into vehicle’s path’ before fatal crash in Largo
A man was killed while crossing the street in Largo on Saturday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
North Port police warn of suspicious door knockers wearing masks
Police said several people wearing masks had been knocking on doors at odd hours.
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Florida K-9 finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods
(WSVN) - A Florida K-9 and his handler are being praised for helping locate a missing 76-year-old woman after 20 hours of searching. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert reportedly went missing and a search was launched to find her, according to the North Port Police Department. Crews searched for hours by air and ground trying to locate the woman.
2 police cruisers hit while responding to crash in North Port
Two law enforcement vehicles were hit while responding to a crash in North Port Saturday morning, police said.
Crime Stoppers in search of Fort Myers woman in ongoing investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation that occurred at Village Walk Apartments on Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. The incident occurred on January 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. If anyone can identify...
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Police dog finds elderly woman lost in the woods for 20 hours
An approximately 20-hour search for a missing 76-year-old woman ended this week when a K9 officer found her disoriented in the woods. This bloodhound has helped find other missing people in the past.
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Traffic stop leads to North Port man’s arrest for gun & drugs
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A North Port man was arrested for possession of cocaine and a gun following a traffic stop. James Joyce, a 55-year-old convicted felon, ran a red light on Monday. After stopping in the parking lot of a gas station, Joyce failed to produce a vehicle...
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, in 2020,...
