Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the young airplane builders of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What were you doing when you were 14? Mike Modrick discovered a group of teenagers building airplanes in their spare time. Not models, actual airplanes! They don’t just build them, they fly them too!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Where to find the hidden nightlife in Sarasota, Longboat

Despite rumors to the contrary, local nightlife doesn’t shut down when the sun goes down. (Heck, a few keep the lights on until midnight!) We’ve come up with a quick, but hardly complete, list of places that offer after-dinner drinks, a game of trivia, live music or a late-night nosh.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man wins $1 million playing Powerball

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. Ronald Carlson, 62 of Tampa, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number. Carlson purchased his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Post Kitchen and Bar in Sarasota puts a new twist on old favorites

Eddie Yzeiri, owner of two Appollonia Grill restaurants in Sarasota, had so much success over 10 years that he could have opened a third location. Instead, he decided to change course and move away from the Greek-Mediterranean cuisine on which he had previously concentrated. Post Kitchen & Bar, which opened...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota

There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Friday cold front on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night

The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do in Sarasota

Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New road projects coming to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now

Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale

A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage

Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian injured in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old Sarasota man was critically injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a car in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was on foot, attempting to cross U.S. 41 south of Shamrock Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A sedan, driven...
VENICE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
NORTH PORT, FL

