Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the young airplane builders of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What were you doing when you were 14? Mike Modrick discovered a group of teenagers building airplanes in their spare time. Not models, actual airplanes! They don’t just build them, they fly them too!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an...
Longboat Observer
Where to find the hidden nightlife in Sarasota, Longboat
Despite rumors to the contrary, local nightlife doesn’t shut down when the sun goes down. (Heck, a few keep the lights on until midnight!) We’ve come up with a quick, but hardly complete, list of places that offer after-dinner drinks, a game of trivia, live music or a late-night nosh.
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa man wins $1 million playing Powerball
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. Ronald Carlson, 62 of Tampa, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number. Carlson purchased his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket...
Longboat Observer
Post Kitchen and Bar in Sarasota puts a new twist on old favorites
Eddie Yzeiri, owner of two Appollonia Grill restaurants in Sarasota, had so much success over 10 years that he could have opened a third location. Instead, he decided to change course and move away from the Greek-Mediterranean cuisine on which he had previously concentrated. Post Kitchen & Bar, which opened...
Longboat Observer
New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
sarasotamagazine.com
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
DeSantis-picked trustees prepare for meeting as tensions rise at Sarasota’s New College of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis' "war on wokeness" has entered new territory— Sarasota's New College of Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man battling Stage 4 cancer receiving new roof to his damaged home free of charge
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a very rough time for Brian Putman. He has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since 2020 and now has bone cancer. Making things even worse is damage to his home from Hurricane Ian. “I wasn’t in the greatest shape financially to...
sarasotamagazine.com
Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now
Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian injured in Venice crash
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old Sarasota man was critically injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a car in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was on foot, attempting to cross U.S. 41 south of Shamrock Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A sedan, driven...
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
