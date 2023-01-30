Read full article on original website
Blizzard recently teased the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Mythic Skin: Amaterasu Kiriko, which includes three different versions with unique designs. This comes after Season 2’s Zeus Junker Queen and Season 1’s Cyber Demon Genji. In a two-part tweet on their official Twitter account, Blizzard revealed the Mythic Skin...
