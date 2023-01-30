ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


KXII.com

News 12 at Six - POWER OUTAGES

Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
ARDMORE, OK
news9.com

Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain

TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up

TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wintry Weather Issues Return

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The shallow arctic air will remain entrenched across the state through at least Wednesday before attempting to modify Thursday into the weekend. This pattern will bring several waves of wintry precipitation across the area resulting in highly varied types of wintry precipitation depending upon your exact location. A general overview supports more sleet and snow across the northern sections with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain across the southern areas. The deepest cold air will support snow and sleet, with the shallowest air supporting freezing rain. As of this morning, higher chances for more impactful freezing rain chances will remain south of I-40 with higher chances along the Red River Valley into north central Texas. Most data currently place this slightly south of the McAlester region. Regardless, I'll encourage you to remain alert to rapidly changing winter weather conditions as several disturbances move across the area. Even freezing drizzle can cause extremely dangerous travel conditions in these patterns.
TULSA, OK
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
KFOR

Winter Weather is BACK

Cloudy, cold and windy today. Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight. We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Fraud Watch: Winter Weather Scams

TULSA, Okla. - This winter weather means high utility bills are coming but AARP Oklahoma's Fraud Watch Network says it's also prime time for scammers. AARP's Melanie Henry joined News On 6 with advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of.
OKLAHOMA STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather

Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.


