Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
News 12 at Six - POWER OUTAGES
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain
TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up
TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
Dangerous Travel Possible Across Oklahoma As Freezing Precipitation Moves In
The chance for winter weather overnight could make for slick, hazardous roads Monday morning in central Oklahoma. Freezing drizzle that turns to sleet and freezing rain is in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning, according to Meteorologist Justin Rudicel. A low pressure wave on Monday brings the chance...
Wintry Weather Issues Return
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The shallow arctic air will remain entrenched across the state through at least Wednesday before attempting to modify Thursday into the weekend. This pattern will bring several waves of wintry precipitation across the area resulting in highly varied types of wintry precipitation depending upon your exact location. A general overview supports more sleet and snow across the northern sections with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain across the southern areas. The deepest cold air will support snow and sleet, with the shallowest air supporting freezing rain. As of this morning, higher chances for more impactful freezing rain chances will remain south of I-40 with higher chances along the Red River Valley into north central Texas. Most data currently place this slightly south of the McAlester region. Regardless, I'll encourage you to remain alert to rapidly changing winter weather conditions as several disturbances move across the area. Even freezing drizzle can cause extremely dangerous travel conditions in these patterns.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
Winter Weather is BACK
Cloudy, cold and windy today. Afternoon temps will be stuck in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single-digits. Drip those faucets tonight. We will see a chance of sleet, snow and ice...
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to West Virginia, with significant icing likely
More than 40 million people from Texas to West Virginia are under winter weather alerts Monday as a system threatens heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold, with roads due to be treacherous and quick frostbite possible in places.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
Fraud Watch: Winter Weather Scams
TULSA, Okla. - This winter weather means high utility bills are coming but AARP Oklahoma's Fraud Watch Network says it's also prime time for scammers. AARP's Melanie Henry joined News On 6 with advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of.
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
