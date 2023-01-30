CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO