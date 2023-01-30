Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help finding missing elderly man
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officials are asking for the public's help in locating a elderly missing man. Donald Tipton, 85, was last seen on Jan. 25 on the 5300 block of Kennedy Avenue in Norwood. Tipton was reported missing on Jan. 31. Officials state that it is...
WKRC
Man found dead under safe door at local business
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a workplace accident led to a person’s death. Union Township Police say there was a male employee found trapped under a safe door at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. The man has not been identified...
WLWT 5
Police: Body found identified as missing 76-year-old man from Covington
LEBANON, Ohio — Police announced Tuesday they have identified a body as a missing man from Covington. On Dec. 21, Covington Police issued a Golden Alert for 76-year-old Edward A. Wischer. Police said Wischer suffered from Sundowner's Syndrome and Dementia. He was last reportedly last seen just before 2...
Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance
Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December.
WKRC
'I want to know why': Family of man shot by Wyoming Police hold protest to see footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of the man shot by police in Wyoming early Monday morning are demanding answers in regard to seeing the body camera footage from police. The Hamilton County Coroner confirms 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. died from his injuries. Family and loved ones of Joe Frasure...
WLWT 5
Surveillance videos show Madisonville businesses burglarized within minutes
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
Fox 19
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County identifies some of the money needed to relocate police shooting range
Some of the money to relocate a police gun range away from Evendale and Lincoln Heights has been identified. The estimated price tag is at least $27 million. Twenty-one million has been pledged by the county, Cincinnati and the federal government. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says the price tag for...
WLWT 5
Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy
XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Boone County man arrested, charged after evading police, striking cruiser
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue police say a man has been arrested and charged after evading multiple traffic stops and striking a police cruiser. According to officials, a traffic stop was attempted by Newport police on a suspected drunk driver that was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with injury, in the 1500 block of South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
One person transported after shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
WKRC
Police: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday night. Police received a report of a two-car head-on collision on Freesoil Road just after 4:45 p.m. Officials say that three people were taken to UC. There is no word on their...
