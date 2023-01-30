ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help finding missing elderly man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officials are asking for the public's help in locating a elderly missing man. Donald Tipton, 85, was last seen on Jan. 25 on the 5300 block of Kennedy Avenue in Norwood. Tipton was reported missing on Jan. 31. Officials state that it is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man found dead under safe door at local business

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a workplace accident led to a person’s death. Union Township Police say there was a male employee found trapped under a safe door at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. The man has not been identified...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Body found identified as missing 76-year-old man from Covington

LEBANON, Ohio — Police announced Tuesday they have identified a body as a missing man from Covington. On Dec. 21, Covington Police issued a Golden Alert for 76-year-old Edward A. Wischer. Police said Wischer suffered from Sundowner's Syndrome and Dementia. He was last reportedly last seen just before 2...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Surveillance videos show Madisonville businesses burglarized within minutes

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is investigating after two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shared with WLWT shows Mom 'N 'Em Coffee and Wine and Fill More Waste Less on Whetsel Avenue being burglarized between 3:20 and 3:45 a.m. In both videos, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt and mask stealing from the businesses.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy

XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
XENIA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County man arrested, charged after evading police, striking cruiser

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue police say a man has been arrested and charged after evading multiple traffic stops and striking a police cruiser. According to officials, a traffic stop was attempted by Newport police on a suspected drunk driver that was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

One person transported after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
COVINGTON, KY

