ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox

Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden. Jackie Nadal from Hamden said, “I’m thinking wow, what’s going on in the neighborhood.”. According to police, they responded to the school on Wintergreen Avenue, for a report of an...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford

Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Attempted Abduction

On Wednesday February 1, 2023 at approximately 3:30pm, the Fairfield Police Department. received a 911 call from a resident on Collingwood Avenue reporting two young females ran to. his home very upset. They described an encounter with a male operating a vehicle while they. were walking home from the school...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Suspected arsonist arrested for New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police arrested a suspected arsonist who they believe set a residential fire that displaced 20 residents on Friday. The incident began on Jan. 27, when the New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bishop Street. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy