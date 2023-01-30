Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox
Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
Eyewitness News
Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
Eyewitness News
Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A custodian suffered injuries when confronting an intruder at an school in Hamden. Jackie Nadal from Hamden said, “I’m thinking wow, what’s going on in the neighborhood.”. According to police, they responded to the school on Wintergreen Avenue, for a report of an...
Eyewitness News
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
Eyewitness News
Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford. U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard...
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford
Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Several blocks taped off in Hartford because of shooting investigation
An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear, according to police. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that...
Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
Man Found Dead Lying On New Haven Roadway, No Car In Sight, Police Say
A man was found dead lying on a Connecticut roadway by police responding to a call of a person in the road bleeding from their head. The incident took place in New Haven around 3 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on the Sherman Parkway near West Division Street. Officers arrived quickly...
Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Male and female duo burglarize 5 businesses in 4 days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the course of four days, officers assigned to the Westville and West Hills Police District in New Haven responded to five burglaries they believe involve the same thieves. New Haven Police gave a synopsis of each burglary. On January 24, a man walked into...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Attempted Abduction
On Wednesday February 1, 2023 at approximately 3:30pm, the Fairfield Police Department. received a 911 call from a resident on Collingwood Avenue reporting two young females ran to. his home very upset. They described an encounter with a male operating a vehicle while they. were walking home from the school...
Bristol Press
Former Bristol man charged in cold case murder in Hartford
A former Bristol man was arrested this week in a cold case murder in Hartford. Shawn Milner, 32, faces charges of murder, murder in the commission of a felony and first-degree kidnapping in the killing of Waquas “Victor” Rehman.
Suspected arsonist arrested for New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police arrested a suspected arsonist who they believe set a residential fire that displaced 20 residents on Friday. The incident began on Jan. 27, when the New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bishop Street. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second […]
