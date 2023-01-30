ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

AREA HOOPS: Nowata sweeps foe; WCS boys win 14th; CV girls edged

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTKWQ_0kVjy4Be00

Following is a summary of area weekend basketball games._

BOYS: WCS 73, Copan 40

In a season defined by a steep climb and one quick descent, the Wesleyan Christian School boys made a major thrust upward Friday against Copan High, 73-50.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and built some momentum for WCS (13-5) heading into its final 10 days of the regular season.

Cooper Holley drained 18 points, followed by Trey White with 11 to lead the Mustangs. Brad Rucker contributed nine points and Tyrel Cloud batted eight more.

"Everybody got to play," said WCS head coach Steven Cooks, who saw 12 of his players score.

Next up, WCS plays host Tuesday night - weather conditions permitting - to Foyil for Senior Night and hits the road Friday for Claremore Christian.

On Feb. 7, the Eagles will look to exact some payback when take on Wright Christian, one of the teams they've lost to.

WCS is on track to post at least 17 wins for the fourth-straight season._

GIRLS: Nowata 41, Commerce 24

Despite the distractions of Homecoming, the Nowata Lady Ironmen snapped into sync the second half.

Commerce bolted to an 8-2 lead, but Nowata scraped back to lead at the end of a brutally cold first half for both teams, 14-12.

“In the second half, we definitely picked it up,” said Nowata head coach Thad Hewitt. “We weren’t standing around so much.”

Nowata outscored Commerce by 15, 27-12, in the second half.

This win followed a 38-34 triumph at Ketchum — Nowata’s first back-ot-back wins since Dec. 5.

Trailee Watson dialed in 17 points to pace Nowata scoring. Ty Brown added nine points, followed by Jordan Ashley with four and B.K. Malone with two.

Malone played older on defense than her freshman status might have otherwise suggested.

“She pretty much had to guard their best shooter on the floor,” Hewitt said.

Nowata improved to 8-10 during what amounts to a break-out season.

The team already has developed a solid home following, said Hewitt, the team’s first-year head coach.

“They’re effort is always good,” he added. “They play hard which is all you can really ask,”

Next up, Nowata eyes what could be rightly labeled as Rivalry Week — on Tuesday at Dewey and on Friday at home against Oklahoma Union.

GIRLS: Afton 37, Caney Valley 25

One thing’s almost certain when these two quality rivals meet — the offensive firepower can be measured in kids’ birthday cake candle power.

In their first meeting this season, Caney Valley and Afton combined to score 52 points (Afton won, 32-20). In this rematch last week they dialed it up 62 points — still not exactly a power surge — at Afton.

But, Caney Valley has to be given points for grit — Afton is 15-2 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the state. Caney Valley (13-5) is ranked No. 17.

Jade Upton poured in 12 points to lead Caney Valley in last week’s game, followed by Sammi Gilbreath with six.

“Our defensive performance was phenomenal,” said Caney Valley head coach Deric Longan. “We held their best two players to a total of 10 points. But, like it is with really good teams, they had another girl who stepped up and led them in scoring.”

The pattern of low scoring games between Afton and Caney Valley extend to past seasons.

Last year, for example, Afton won the first game, 31-30, and Caney Valley came out on top in second meeting, 19-16. The teams also met in last year’s playoffs, with Afton pulling out a 34-32 decision.

Back during the 2019-20 season, Caney Valley outlasted Afton, 38-32, in overtime.

For those keeping track, in the last six meetings, the combined point total for both teams per game is 57.7.

Next up, Caney Valley plays at home Tuesday against Oklahoma Union.

CV: 4-14-2-5—25Afton: 11-10-8-8—37

Caney Valley scoring: Jade Upton 12, Sammi Gilbreath 6, Libby Thompson 3, Kensly Foreman 3, Chloe Scherman 2._

BOYS: Nowata 73, Commerce 50

Once again, an opposing team had to wonder that if it tore the jersey of Nowata's Skylar Stevens off his back there wouldn't be another costume underneath - mostly blue, with red trunks, red boots, a red cape and a big red letter 'S' on on a field of yellow on the chest.

Stevens was certainly super against Commerce - 28 points and seven assists, to lead Nowata (14-5) to a 9-1 record the last 10 games.

Yahmarion Cole could have come out wearing a dark cape and a bat mask and no one would have been surprised - he added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Rounding out Nowata's scorers were: Spencer Bullen, 13; Kaleb Bashford, eight; Chelo Prince, four; Eli Savala, two; Michael Prince, two; and Kade Freeman, two.

"They're not a bad team," Nowata head coach Nathan Smith said about Commerce.

Nowata is set to play Tuesday at Dewey and be home Friday to face Oklahoma Union.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More rounds of wintry mix through Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer & Le Flore counties until 6 AM Wednesday. Temperatures stay below freezing today. Sleet, snow and freezing rain returns Tuesday morning. Arriving mid morning, lasting...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs

Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsan to appear on Jeopardy! game show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsan will be appearing on an episode of Jeopardy! this week. Patti Palmer is a bookseller and retired teacher from right here in Tulsa, according to her contestant profile. She will appear with Aaron Bola, an emergency medicine doctor from New York, this Wednesday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill

TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy