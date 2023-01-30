Read full article on original website
Sertraline HCl Market to Cross US$ 2,407.4 Mn at a CAGR value of 7.1% by 2030 | Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG
Sertraline Hcl import and export are predicted to increase, which is a key trend in the market and would likely fuel expansion over the forecast period. For instance, data from Voleba, which offers an export-import data service to support businesses engaged in import-export activities, revealed that the total value of sertaline Hcl exports from India to foreign nations in July–September 2018 was US$ 196.1 million, an increase of 491.277% from July–September 2017 with an export quantity of 5,499 units.
Bacterial Cell Culture Market Size is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2031
Bacterial culture is a process of growing bacteria and to duplicate them in a culture media, in a controlled laboratory environment. Bacterial cell culture technology has different applications such as food testing, water testing, biopharmaceuticals, and disease diagnosis. There has been witnessed a rise in the utilization of the technique by research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, and academic institutions which is resulting into increased revenue generation of the bacterial cell culture market.
Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Touch USD 1.09 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 7.4%
Molecular diagnostics, also known as molecular pathology, involves taking the unique genetic code, DNA or RNA, found in cells and analyzing the sequences for red flags that can identify potential occurrences of certain diseases. included. This field has expanded rapidly in recent years. Molecular diagnostics are increasingly being used to guide patient management from diagnosis to treatment, especially in the fields of cancer, infectious diseases, and congenital anomalies.
Care Management solutions Market Growth Opportunities & Global Scenario, 2021-2031
Covid-19 scenario- Increase in demand for care management solutions from the healthcare and medical sector impacted the global care management solutions market positively. This drift is expected to persist post pandemic too. The global care management solutions market is analyzed across component, mode of delivery, end user, application, and region....
Preclinical Assets Market to Reach US$ 9,778.8 Mn with a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030 | Eurofins Scientific, ICON plc, Viroclinics Xplore, Medpace, Inc
Over the forecast period, an increasing number of inorganic strategies, such as acquisition by the major market players to increase their product portfolio, are anticipated to fuel market growth for preclinical assets worldwide. For instance, on May 31, 2022, the biotechnology company Repertoire Genesis Inc. and the global scientific bio analytical testing and clinical diagnostics testing company Eurofins Scientific both announced the completion of the acquisition of a majority stake in the latter.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
Biosurgery Market to Grow US$ 22,212.9 Mn with a CAGR value of 6.9% by 2030
Globally, the market of bisurgery was priced at US$ 13,887.5 million in the year 2021 and is estimated to the extent of US$ 22,212.9 million by the end of the 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. The market of biosurgery across the globe is witnessing robust growth owing to the increase in incidence of CVD (cardiovascular) diseases and increasing elderly/geriatric population globally. Furthermore, rise in use of improved tools and devices of surgery and the increasing health consciousness and growth of healthcare framework is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like lack of cognizance amongst people in relation to biosurgery and high surgery cost are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Dentures Market : Revenue Growth is Making Marketplace Explosive
The dentures market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. Custom made dentures can be used to replace missing teeth and improve the health and appearance of your mouth. A denture is an artificial tooth replacement for one or more teeth known as a partial denture, and the replacement of all teeth is known as a full denture. The factors driving the growth of the global dental prosthetics market include an increase in the prevalence of dental ailments such as dental caries, tooth decay and tooth cracks, increase in the number of geriatric population, development in healthcare sectors, and increase in dental tourism. Dentures are widely available in different materials, such as acrylic, nylon, porcelain, resin or metal.
Surgical Boom Market Predicted to Reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027
Surgical Boom Market is expected to reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027 from US$ 252.08 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global surgical boom market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, and the benefits of surgical booms such as flexibility, enhanced safety, and mobility. However, the troublesome functioning of surgical booms in hybrid operating rooms restricts market growth.
Hemophilia Treatment Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.1% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Hemophilia Treatment Market to 2027” Focuses Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytic Agents); Disease (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C); Treatment Type (On-demand, Prophylaxis); Therapy (Replacement Therapy, ITI Therapy, Gene Therapy, Antibody Therapy); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others) and Geography.
Electronic Health Records Market is Expected to Reach $63.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.7%
Electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information & data, results management, order entry & support, and decision supports. The main objective of the electronic health records (EHRs) in the healthcare system is to manage the information that health personnel require to do their work efficiently and effectively. The EHRs are used to store and maintain important data of clinical information of patients, administrative data management, patient report analysis, and clinical studies. In addition, EHRs software are used for the medical billing procedures.
Global Medical Wellness Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 14.0% to reach US$ 5,524.3 Bn by the end of 2033 | PMR
The global medical wellness market is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years, driven by rising incidences of chronic illnesses and increasing acceptance of medical wellness services & products globally. Medical wellness involves proactively managing health with evidence-based preventive measures, early diagnosis and treatments for various diseases as...
Neurodiagnostics Market To Surge USD 12.9 Billion with Growing CAGR of 7.0% by 2030
Neurodiagnostics is the field of medicine concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of disorders related to the nervous system, through the use of various medical imaging techniques and electrophysiological tests. It helps in evaluating the functions and structures of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Allied Market Research Analyst have...
Carboxy Therapy Market Predicted to Reach US$ 190.99 million by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 85.24 million in 2021 to US$ 190.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments. The carboxy therapy market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increased demand for antiaging treatments, and a surge in the geriatric population. However, regulatory policies and safety concerns associated with carboxy therapy are hampering the market growth.
Algae Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Cyanotech Corporation, Dic Corporation, Corbion N.V, Valagro Spa
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Algae Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Algae Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Bovine Plasma Market Value to Reach US$ 1,275.7 Million by 2030 | Moregate BioTech, Gemini, Atlanta Biologicals
The preparation of bovine plasma is done from the shared bovine blood. Whole blood, containing cells, anticoagulant, and the blood contents, is used in the preparation of bovine plasma. Then it is diffused to eliminate the cellular debris and cells. As an anticoagulant, trisodium citrate of 3.8% is contained in it. It goes through the process of clot testing, showing that the clotting factors of the product are active. It is not studied to find out if any added enzymes existing are innate or denatured. Various types of supplements of bovine are applied like bovine colostrum which is consumed as a supplement to diet in improving human wellbeing and happiness. The antibacterial, antioxidants and the antiviral properties of bovine lactoferrine supplements are reflected to enhance the immunity and control the activity of the immune cell.
Doxorubicin Market Expected to Register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2028
According to our latest study, titled “Doxorubicin Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Drug Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,983.40 million in 2028 from US$ 1,390.64 million in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022–2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the global doxorubicin market growth and prominent players with their developments in the doxorubicin market.
Riboflavin Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 670.23 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2022 and 2030
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Riboflavin Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Riboflavin Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Sterile Medical Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 91 Bn by 2030 | Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Sterile Medical Packaging Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Filgrastim Market To Surge USD 746 Million with Growing CAGR of 2.8% by 2030
Filgrastim is a medication used to increase the production of white blood cells in the body. It is a type of growth factor that stimulates the production of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections. Filgrastim is used to treat conditions such as neutropenia, which is a low count of neutrophils caused by certain medical conditions or treatments, such as cancer chemotherapy. It is also used to reduce the risk of infections in people with weakened immune systems.
