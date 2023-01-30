The preparation of bovine plasma is done from the shared bovine blood. Whole blood, containing cells, anticoagulant, and the blood contents, is used in the preparation of bovine plasma. Then it is diffused to eliminate the cellular debris and cells. As an anticoagulant, trisodium citrate of 3.8% is contained in it. It goes through the process of clot testing, showing that the clotting factors of the product are active. It is not studied to find out if any added enzymes existing are innate or denatured. Various types of supplements of bovine are applied like bovine colostrum which is consumed as a supplement to diet in improving human wellbeing and happiness. The antibacterial, antioxidants and the antiviral properties of bovine lactoferrine supplements are reflected to enhance the immunity and control the activity of the immune cell.

