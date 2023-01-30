Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
WRDW-TV
‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in Aiken fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family members of the mother and daughter killed in a house fire in Aiken are remembering their family while thanking their community for supporting them. The fire is still under investigation, but the family shared what Concetta Spann did that night to try and save her...
WRDW-TV
Here are some local events to celebrate Black History Month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Black History Month has begun, here are some local events to attend to celebrate all month long. Throughout the month of February, the Augusta Museum of History will present a range of activities both virtual and in-person at the Museum including special film screenings.
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’ has one local student terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
WRDW-TV
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.
WRDW-TV
Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner in Aiken is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt. It benefits Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on...
WRDW-TV
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen dad’s death
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband, father, and friend vanished into thin air and was later found dead. In November, Rickey “Esco” Green went missing in Jenkins County. Investigators are looking for answers after his remains were found in the woods. Now his family is trying to come...
WRDW-TV
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
wfxg.com
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
Reward offered for missing dog, Prince
A local family is missing their beloved pet and they’re offering a reward!
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina
Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
wfxg.com
Augusta clinic uses derivative of Ketamine as treatment for depression
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Depression is a common mental illness among adults. According to Johns Hopkins, 10 percent of US adults suffer from severe depression. Julie Clayborn of Harlem says she has been suffering from depression for years. “It was definitely very dark,” she remembers. “I basically didn’t leave my...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon. It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive...
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
WRDW-TV
What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case. While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina lawmakers move forward with fentanyl fight
Nine railcars came off the track during an overnight derailment near 11th Street in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown high students receive hands-on learning in restaurant course
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an inside look at how students at Grovetown High School are learning what it’s like to work in a restaurant kitchen. Lora Hydrick’s students are getting real experience. “They learn just the basics. They learn safety, sanitation, equipment, basic cooking methods,...
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Barbie, and more!
WRDW-TV
Aiken Tech launching new nursing center to tackle shortage
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The local nursing shortage isn’t new, but there are solutions to fix it. A new 30,000-square-foot nursing building is in the works at Aiken Tech to train more nurses. We spoke with Aiken Tech leaders about how this building will help. The college received more...
WRDW-TV
Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
