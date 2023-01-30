Read full article on original website
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
iPhone 14 Crash Detection alerts Australian police to a serious accident, saves lives
Crash Detection is a safety feature Apple created for the iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch models, allowing the devices to detect car accidents and automatically alert the authorities. The feature can save lives, and the most recent example comes from Australia, where an iPhone 14 model called the police for its owner after detecting a collision.
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
technewstoday.com
Gmail Notifications Not Working on iPhone? 9 Ways to Fix It
Gmail notifications are extremely useful to catch up on any incoming emails quickly. But, if you see flooded emails only when you launch the app, your Gmail notification is not working. In most cases, it won’t work unless you allow Notifications from the app and device settings. You may also...
People are just realising default iPhone setting drains your battery – how to fix it instantly
APPLE iPhones come fitted with default features which can secretly drain the battery life of devices. One feature, tucked deep inside the Settings app, is a pretty big culprit behind your iPhone battery living in the red zone. Background App Refresh is a feature that allows apps to refresh their...
Samsung reveals brand new ‘iPhone killer’ Galaxy phones
SAMSUNG has unveiled brand new flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones in its latest bid to take on the iPhone. The South Korean electronics giant has revealed three fresh versions - though on the surface you might struggle to tell the difference to their predecessors. Samsung has largely stuck with the same...
Phone Arena
Apple adjusts the trade-values of many products, including the iPhone 13
Apple is not particularly known for its generosity. This would not be a big problem by itself, but, when coupled together with the fact that the Cupertino company’s devices are notoriously expensive, can sting. One way users can save on a new Apple product is by trading in their...
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Apple fans warned over ‘quiet’ iPhone change overnight that’ll cost you
IF you're thinking about trading in your old Apple products to reduce the cost of a new iPhone, think again. Apparently Apple are now giving you less for your money. According to Mac Rumors, the value of iPhones traded-in has gone down by up to $80. It's not clear if...
CNET
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
People are only just discovering an amazing iPhone photo trick that creates professional shots
IPHONE users have realized an easy trick to get artful, professional photos from their phone's camera. Just a few easy settings can turn your action shots into long-exposure images. Photography students and professionals have shared the world of long-exposure photos. To capture this kind of image, the lens remains open...
Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Did Tech Giant Weather Macro Challenges Better?
Apple Inc. AAPL joins a couple of its other big tech peers, including Amazon Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, in releasing its quarterly report on Thursday, after the market close:. What Street Is Bracing For: The December quarter, which is Apple’s fiscal year first quarter, is also its...
Android Authority
One UI 5.1 changes leaked, including exclusive Galaxy S23 features.
The One UI 5.1 update is set to bring a whole host of new features to your Galaxy phones. A new leak has detailed many of the ew features coming to Galaxy phones with Oen UI 5.1. The list includes some exclusive Galaxy S23 series software tricks. Samsung’s Galaxy S23...
Elon Musk Finds These 8 iPhone Notes App Features You May Not Know About 'Useful'
Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 13 might be the most popular smartphone sold in the U.S. as of April 2022, but do all iPhone users know how to use the Notes app available on the device to its full potential? Sadly No. What Happened: Marius Hauken, a fintech consultant known for...
Cult of Mac
‘Periscope’ camera might remain iPhone 16 Pro Max exclusive
IPhone 16 Pro buyers reportedly won’t get the “periscope” camera previous rumors suggested. A camera with the new type of high-end lens will be restricted to only the iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to a reliable source of Apple info. The new hardware actually will arrive with...
