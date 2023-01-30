Read full article on original website
See Tal Wilkenfeld play Wish You Were Here, Anna Molly with Incubus in first live show with the band
The Australian bass prodigy was captured seamlessly slotting into the Incubus lineup as she filled in for the band's long-serving low-end master, Ben Kenney. Last week, it was announced that Australian bass guitar maestro Tal Wilkenfeld would join alt-rock outfit Incubus for a run of live shows, while the band’s long-serving bassist, Ben Kenney, recovered from brain surgery.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Metallica Song “Enter Sandman”
Formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by frontman James Hatfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has been a staple in the genre of heavy metal music. With fast playing and booming rhythms, the group has also become one of the genre’s best-selling by any metric. Metallica is also often listed as one of the “big four” of thrash metal groups, along with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.
Top 5 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Touring Moments
While in his pomp, few could match the volatile nature of Ozzy Osbourne. He was the embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll, consuming illicit substances at a rate that left the medical community marveling, biting the heads of bats, and becoming an all-around metal maelstrom. Osbourne announced on Wednesday...
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Announces His Touring Career Is Over
Ozzy Osbourne, styled the Prince of Darkness, has been in the music industry since 1967. But now, Osbourne will no longer be touring and has canceled all of his shows. The announcement, which came in the form of a statement on Wednesday, follows severe health scares from four years ago that left his body weakened.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Gary Coleman: The Tragic Life and Death Of The "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
He was one of the most talented child stars in the history of entertainment. But his adulthood was littered with tribulations. His name was Gary Coleman, and he died too young at only 42.
Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years: Black Sabbath, Solo Career, Addiction, Married Life, Reality TV and More
A heavy metal icon. Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide between his solo career and his days as a member of Black Sabbath. The England native got his start in 1967 when he joined bassist Geezer Butler’s first band, Rare Breed, as a vocalist. Although the group didn’t last long, the duo […]
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return
The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
Bryan Adams Announces Joint Tour With Joan Jett And The Blackhearts
New Lollapalooza Docuseries Will Explore How the Festival ‘Pumped New Life’ Into Live Music Experience
A three-part documentary series titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza is heading to Paramount+. Michael John Warren will direct the series exploring the festival’s evolution since it first emerged in 1991 as part of founder Perry Ferrell’s farewell tour with Jane’s Addiction. “When Lolla was launched in 1991, the concert industry felt like a boring car ride that was running out of gas,” Ferrell shared in a statement. “We pumped new life into the live music experience and set the foundation for the youth’s counter culture to become important and exciting again. Now more than three decades young, I am...
Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension
The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
H.E.R. Is A Vision In All White On The February Cover Of ‘Vogue Singapore’
H.E.R. slays on the cover of 'Vogue Singapore'.
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
On This Date: Merle Haggard Was Topping The Country Charts With His 15th Studio Album, ‘It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad)’ In 1973
On this date in 1973, Merle Haggard was topping the charts with his 15th studio album. Titled It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad), the record was released in 1972 and consisted of 11 songs, including The Hag’s original tune “I Wonder What She’ll Think About Me Leaving,” which later became a #4 country hit for Conway Twitty.
