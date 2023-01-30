Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL Draft Expert Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Arrest
Stetson Bennett chose the wrong offseason to get arrested for public intoxication. With the former Georgia quarterback already deemed a polarizing NFL prospect, his arrest could tank as a result. That's the belief of several NFL Draft analysts who recently spoke with 11Alive News. According to ...
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
Eagles’ Josh Sills, indicted on rape charges, placed on NFL exempt list ahead of Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA − Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills won't be allowed to practice or play in the Super Bowl after the NFL placed him on the commissioners' exempt list Wednesday following an indictment in connection with a 2019 rape in Ohio. The Eagles said Wednesday that they are aware of the charges against...
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel
Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
NYC mayor says Empire State Building honoring Eagles was 'unacceptable'
For Giants fans, it felt like salt in the wounds after their loss to the Birds in the NFC divisional round.
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 69 News viewers cheer on Eagles (and Chiefs)
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl, and their fans couldn't be more excited. Some are also cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out these fan photos and upload your own at WFMZ.com/upload.
Super Bowl LVII tickets on rise: How to get seats for Eagles-Chiefs battle
There will be plenty of storylines when the Philadelphia Eagles battle Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale. Tickets are available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek. Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. Jalen Hurts appears to be silencing the...
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman indicted in 2019 Guernsey County rape
An offensive lineman for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted in connection with a 2019 rape in Guernsey County. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the indictment in a press release on Wednesday morning. ...
