Rockford factory, home of the sock monkey, is getting cleaned up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford manufacturer is getting cleaned up. The former Nelson Knitting Factory has sat empty since the early 90s, but the building comes with history. It was the home of the sock monkey. The first home for the snuggly stuffed animal is an icon of the City of Rockford. The […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
WIFR
Hiking group treks Rockford-area trails every Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three years after a Rockford woman gathered a group of outdoor enthusiasts to hit the region’s trails, it’s turned into a club of more than 100 hikers. “We have several of our members that have lost their spouses in the past year and...
Rockford area hoops scores from Tuesday, January 31
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 57 Auburn 49Guifford 54 Belvidere […]
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
WIFR
Orangeville holds community meeting on potential football co-op with Aquin
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville residents shared their thoughts Wednesday night as OHS hosted a community meeting about a potential co-op between the Broncos and Aquin. According to the presentation’s summary of events, Aquin AD Todd Kramer reached out to Orangeville AD Brooks Scherer about potentially putting a co-op together. From that initial contact on November 23, both schools have had multiple meetings with administration, school boards, and coaching staff.
Rockford Offers $10,000 Reward For Info Leading to Arrest of William Jones
Three local business owners/community members are coming together to reward anyone that provides information that leads the arrest of William Jones. RPD. THERE IS A $10,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF WILLIAM JONES. William Jones, was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the January...
WIFR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association announces it will be awarding scholarships
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $58,000 in college scholarships will be awarded by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to students in the Land of Lincoln wishing to pursue higher education in the 2023-24 academic year. Students interested in applying must be permanent Illinois residents and enrolled as a full-time...
WIFR
Clean up begins at local historical landmark
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nelson Knitting was the first company of its kind in Rockford. The company has operated for more than 100 years and now the historical building is getting a much-needed detox. “The building sort of symbolize the peak industrial era of Rockford. The Rockford socks, there were...
WIFR
Dino Ranch Live hits the trail to Rockford this summer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Based on the hit Disney Junior TV series, “Dino Ranch” hits the trail this summer to bring a live show to Rancheroos across the U.S.!. Fans can experience the same adventures of ranch life, on-stage in the fast-paced and exciting live show headed to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 1 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WIFR
Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
WIFR
Rockford Symphony Orchestra to honor John Williams music February 11
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announces they will play songs from legendary film composer John Williams on February 11 at 7:30 p.m. Williams is known for composing several well-known film series like Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jaws. The concert will be conducted by Broadway composer Kevin...
WIFR
Crowder ‘In The House’ this June at Coronado Performing Arts Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Genre-bending musician Crowder will make his way to the stage this June at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. The Texas-based singer and songwriter will bring his “Hits Deep” 2023 tour to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Ticket sales open to the public...
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
WIFR
Second lawsuit filed over zoning for abortion clinic in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford has another lawsuit on it’s hands over the zoning for the abortion clinic on Auburn Street. The suit comes a little more than a month after the Rockford Zoning Board affirmed an officer’s decision to allow the clinic to run under a special use permit, following a challenge by members of the Rockford Family Initiative.
WIFR
Family of Peggy Anderson hopes $10k reward brings answers into whereabouts of her alleged killer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks three weeks since the day 63-year-old Peggy Anderson’s brother-in-law, Keith Harmon, and his family’s life, turned upside down. “Peggy’s gone, and doesn’t get to enjoy what she normally enjoyed. Picking up her grand-kids, and being a great mom,” said Harmon. “My wife did her hair, so that her kids wouldn’t be as traumatized as they were when they saw her freshly murdered.”
Downtown Hot Spot Might be the Only Rockford Restaurant with Homemade English Muffins
To brunch or not to brunch? Is that even a question?. Brunch is obviously the best meal of the week. When you choose to go to brunch, you're choosing to do something extra special, a little out of the ordinary, and hopefully something extra delicious too. We have some very...
