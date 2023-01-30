Read full article on original website
Rockford factory, home of the sock monkey, is getting cleaned up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford manufacturer is getting cleaned up. The former Nelson Knitting Factory has sat empty since the early 90s, but the building comes with history. It was the home of the sock monkey. The first home for the snuggly stuffed animal is an icon of the City of Rockford. The […]
WIFR
Hiking group treks Rockford-area trails every Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three years after a Rockford woman gathered a group of outdoor enthusiasts to hit the region’s trails, it’s turned into a club of more than 100 hikers. “We have several of our members that have lost their spouses in the past year and...
WIFR
Dino Ranch Live hits the trail to Rockford this summer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Based on the hit Disney Junior TV series, “Dino Ranch” hits the trail this summer to bring a live show to Rancheroos across the U.S.!. Fans can experience the same adventures of ranch life, on-stage in the fast-paced and exciting live show headed to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 1 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
WIFR
Orangeville holds community meeting on potential football co-op with Aquin
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville residents shared their thoughts Wednesday night as OHS hosted a community meeting about a potential co-op between the Broncos and Aquin. According to the presentation’s summary of events, Aquin AD Todd Kramer reached out to Orangeville AD Brooks Scherer about potentially putting a co-op together. From that initial contact on November 23, both schools have had multiple meetings with administration, school boards, and coaching staff.
Rockford church opens doors for homeless during bitter cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Rockford church has opened its doors to the city’s most vulnerable population as temperatures drop below zero. Second First Church provides dinner and a warm place to stay for the night. They opened their “Overnight Cafe” early on Monday with the freezing cold, and they did the same on Tuesday. […]
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
Rockford Offers $10,000 Reward For Info Leading to Arrest of William Jones
Three local business owners/community members are coming together to reward anyone that provides information that leads the arrest of William Jones. RPD. THERE IS A $10,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF WILLIAM JONES. William Jones, was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the January...
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
Ill. man on the run after allegedly stealing funeral home van with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe stole a van from a funeral home with a body still inside of it and then abandoned the vehicle. According to Rockford Police, the van was reportedly nabbed Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home. The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was reportedly in the cargo area when the car was taken, and Rockford Police learned the van "immediately fled Rockford towards the Chicago area."
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
Rockford food bank braces for end of extra SNAP benefits
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food pantries are bracing for a possible up-tick in demand as SNAP benefits in Illinois decrease. Benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting in March. About two million people in Illinois receive SNAP benefits, and families will see their benefits lowered anywhere between $90-$250 per person each month, depending on […]
Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
Downtown Hot Spot Might be the Only Rockford Restaurant with Homemade English Muffins
To brunch or not to brunch? Is that even a question?. Brunch is obviously the best meal of the week. When you choose to go to brunch, you're choosing to do something extra special, a little out of the ordinary, and hopefully something extra delicious too. We have some very...
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement after van, body stolen
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Collins and Stone Funeral Home director Brandy Collins released a statement Wednesday after a van containing the body of Curtis Brown was stolen on January 21st. “We strive to lessen the burden of bereaved families as they face a very difficult time and we work diligently to comply with standards of […]
WIFR
Family of Peggy Anderson hopes $10k reward brings answers into whereabouts of her alleged killer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks three weeks since the day 63-year-old Peggy Anderson’s brother-in-law, Keith Harmon, and his family’s life, turned upside down. “Peggy’s gone, and doesn’t get to enjoy what she normally enjoyed. Picking up her grand-kids, and being a great mom,” said Harmon. “My wife did her hair, so that her kids wouldn’t be as traumatized as they were when they saw her freshly murdered.”
This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Community members can […]
WIFR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association announces it will be awarding scholarships
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $58,000 in college scholarships will be awarded by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to students in the Land of Lincoln wishing to pursue higher education in the 2023-24 academic year. Students interested in applying must be permanent Illinois residents and enrolled as a full-time...
