Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIFR

Hiking group treks Rockford-area trails every Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly three years after a Rockford woman gathered a group of outdoor enthusiasts to hit the region’s trails, it’s turned into a club of more than 100 hikers. “We have several of our members that have lost their spouses in the past year and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Dino Ranch Live hits the trail to Rockford this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Based on the hit Disney Junior TV series, “Dino Ranch” hits the trail this summer to bring a live show to Rancheroos across the U.S.!. Fans can experience the same adventures of ranch life, on-stage in the fast-paced and exciting live show headed to Rockford at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 1 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Orangeville holds community meeting on potential football co-op with Aquin

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville residents shared their thoughts Wednesday night as OHS hosted a community meeting about a potential co-op between the Broncos and Aquin. According to the presentation’s summary of events, Aquin AD Todd Kramer reached out to Orangeville AD Brooks Scherer about potentially putting a co-op together. From that initial contact on November 23, both schools have had multiple meetings with administration, school boards, and coaching staff.
ORANGEVILLE, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
tourcounsel.com

CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois

CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
ROCKFORD, IL
truecrimedaily

Ill. man on the run after allegedly stealing funeral home van with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they believe stole a van from a funeral home with a body still inside of it and then abandoned the vehicle. According to Rockford Police, the van was reportedly nabbed Saturday, Jan. 21, outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home. The body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was reportedly in the cargo area when the car was taken, and Rockford Police learned the van "immediately fled Rockford towards the Chicago area."
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford food bank braces for end of extra SNAP benefits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food pantries are bracing for a possible up-tick in demand as SNAP benefits in Illinois decrease. Benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting in March. About two million people in Illinois receive SNAP benefits, and families will see their benefits lowered anywhere between $90-$250 per person each month, depending on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Family of Peggy Anderson hopes $10k reward brings answers into whereabouts of her alleged killer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks three weeks since the day 63-year-old Peggy Anderson’s brother-in-law, Keith Harmon, and his family’s life, turned upside down. “Peggy’s gone, and doesn’t get to enjoy what she normally enjoyed. Picking up her grand-kids, and being a great mom,” said Harmon. “My wife did her hair, so that her kids wouldn’t be as traumatized as they were when they saw her freshly murdered.”
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Community members can […]
ROCKFORD, IL

